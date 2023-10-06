General News

Yalla Casablanca: Journey to Morocco at this year’s Sip & Savour

In the heart of our community, a remarkable evening is just around the corner. The King Township Food Bank’s annual Sip & Savour fundraiser is back as “the cocktail party of the year in King”. Meet us at the Sultan’s Palace (Seneca College King Campus) on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to experience the vibrant and colourful world of North Africa – right here in King Township.
Yalla Casablanca invites you to immerse yourself in the bright colours of Morocco, complete with fragrant flavours, lively music, and captivating, traditional dance.
Additional features include:
Mystical Decor: The Sultan’s Palace at Seneca College King Campus will be transformed into a Moroccan oasis with ornate lanterns, vibrant textiles, and traditional Moroccan furnishings, creating an atmosphere of Arabian Nights.
Fragrant Flavours: Enjoy a tasting of authentic Moroccan foods. From tagines to sweet treats, the tasting menu promises an explosion of flavours that will tantalize your taste buds. Enjoy traditional mint tea, a symbol of Moroccan hospitality. And visit the spice market to satisfy your curiosity about flavour combinations.
Lively Music: Characterized by its unique blend of Arab, Berber, African, and Andalusian influences, a melodious tapestry of sound will transport you to the bustling markets of Casablanca.
Souk Bazaar: Explore our bustling silent auction filled with a variety of treasures. Place your bid in-person and online for an array of items to take home.
Captivating Traditional Dance: Marvel at the fluid movement of professional belly dancers who will mesmerize you with their grace and skill, accompanied by a live drummer.
Henna Art: Get your hands adorned with beautiful henna designs, a cherished Moroccan tradition.
Photo Keepsake: Have your photo taken by a professional photographer to capture your Moroccan adventure.
Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the beauty, flavours, and traditions of Morocco. Whether you’re seeking an exotic date night or a unique cultural experience, the King Township Food Bank’s Sip & Savour Moroccan-themed event promises an unforgettable journey. Buy your tickets now to experience an evening unlike any other, all while supporting a vital cause.
More information and tickets are available online at ktfoodbank.ca or at Dorio’s Bakery in Kettleby Village.
The Food Bank volunteer team is mindful that Morocco is suffering from the effects of a recent devastating earthquake, and that remains top of mind for many. The website (ktfoodbank.ca) includes a donation link for those who wish to offer financial support to the victims of this tragedy.



         

