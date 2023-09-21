Power stations are a must in an emergency

September 21, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Portable power stations are definitely a must for today’s survival kit.

People can have power on the go – with help from the sun – when disaster strikes.

Front-line emergency personnel urge every home and family to have a survival strategy and kit just in case.

We’re encouraged to create a comprehensive emergency kit that includes non-perishable sustenance, potable water, vital medications, first aid provisions, illuminative devices, batteries, battery-operated radios, and imperative documentation.

The Government of Ontario lists 14 possible disasters that could possibly occur and encourages everyone to be prepared in case of such events.

The list includes dam failures, drought, earthquakes, erosion, extreme heat, winter storms, and floods. It also includes forest fires, landslides and sinkholes, oil and gas, nuclear incidents, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and pandemics.

The government stressed that having an emergency preparedness kit is an important part of an emergency plan.

BLUETTI, a pioneering leader in innovative energy storage solutions, offers advanced portable power stations that can save lives. These are the newest necessities for our emergency kits and it should one of the first things you grab as you head out the door for safety, or hunker down during a storm.

Establishing a resilient residential power reserve is top of mind these days.

The BLUETTI AC60 is a great choice. It really packs a punch, offering 600W, 403Wh of power.

This unit is made from premium materials that ensure its longevity, including a solid aluminum alloy casing and a durable LiFePO4 battery with a lifespan of over 10 years. Additionally, the unique design of the AC60 keeps water and dust out by isolating circuits from fan vents and sealing all outlets with waterproof rubber. Its advanced technology includes an intelligent BMS, efficient MPPT controller, and Power Lifting technology to ensure optimal performance without any failures.

The AC60 is the world’s first IP65-rated portable power station to be water-resistant and dust-proof. At only 20 pounds, it is easy to carry and can provide power anywhere, anytime. In good times, it’s perfect for lakeside retreats or camping, in sunshine or in rain.

The AC60 can deliver max 1,200W from its 600W inverter to power appliances such as hair dryers and grills. With 7 versatile outlets, it can power a range of devices like ice-makers, fridges, electric blankets, phones, laptops, and more.

Besides fast wall charging, the AC60 supports solar, car, and lead-acid battery charging. With a choice of charging methods, the AC60 is always full-loaded whenever you need it.

It’s a great addition to the family, and would also make a great sustainable gift.

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

They offer a wide range of power stations and solar arrays. Combine the two, and you can withstand any storm or emergency situation.

Check out BLUETTI at https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.ca/ or https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_canada/

