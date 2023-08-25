Product Showcase

Who can resist a ‘mighty’ breakfast sandwich?

August 25, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

In the expanse of breakfast meals, variety seems to be lacking.
Not anymore.
McDonald’s Canada answered the call with its time-limited Mighty McMuffin®. This hearty sandwich is made with a freshly cracked Canada grade A egg and tasty, processed cheddar cheese on a toasted English muffin. It comes with sausage and double bacon – answering the call for those seeking just a little bit more for breakfast.
The Mighty McMuffin is everything you’d expect from the classic McMuffin, and just that little bit extra. It definitely fills the hunger gap.
We’ve all come to know and love the classic Egg McMuffin,
The Egg McMuffin is the signature sandwich, which was invented in 1972 by Herb Peterson to resemble eggs benedict, a traditional American breakfast dish with English muffins, ham, eggs and hollandaise sauce.
When you’ve got a good thing going, major revamps aren’t necessary. But a few tweaks along the way sure hit the mark.
McDonald’s hit the mark with this. Let’s hope it remains on the menu for a long time to come.
In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald’s restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald’s 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald’s Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

OPP refer Greenbelt investigation to RCMP

The OPP has received a number of inquiries regarding an investigation into the Greenbelt.To avoid any potential perceived conflict of interest, the OPP referred this ...

Public defibrillator at Schomberg Hall

King’s Community Services Project Management team reached out to York Region’s Public Access Defibrillator Coordinator with the help of the Facilities Supervisor. Through many conversations ...

Auditor General deems Greenbelt changes benefit certain developers

The selection of lands removed from the Greenbelt by the Province was both “biased” and “dismissive,” according to Ontario’s Auditor General. Bonnie Lysyk released her report on changes to the greenbelt last week, criticizing the government and its methods. “Provincial government actions in 2022 to open parts of the Greenbelt for development failed to consider environmental, agricultural and financial risks and impacts, proceeded with little input from experts or affected parties, and favoured certain developers/landowners,” Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said in the special report.

Urgent mechanical repairs at Dr. William Laceby Nobleton Arena result in delayed opening

The Township of King regrets to announce a delay in the opening of the Dr. William Laceby Nobleton Arena due to unforeseen mechanical repairs to ...

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open