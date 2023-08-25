Who can resist a ‘mighty’ breakfast sandwich?

August 25, 2023 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
In the expanse of breakfast meals, variety seems to be lacking.
Not anymore.
McDonald’s Canada answered the call with its time-limited Mighty McMuffin®. This hearty sandwich is made with a freshly cracked Canada grade A egg and tasty, processed cheddar cheese on a toasted English muffin. It comes with sausage and double bacon – answering the call for those seeking just a little bit more for breakfast.
The Mighty McMuffin is everything you’d expect from the classic McMuffin, and just that little bit extra. It definitely fills the hunger gap.
We’ve all come to know and love the classic Egg McMuffin,
The Egg McMuffin is the signature sandwich, which was invented in 1972 by Herb Peterson to resemble eggs benedict, a traditional American breakfast dish with English muffins, ham, eggs and hollandaise sauce.
When you’ve got a good thing going, major revamps aren’t necessary. But a few tweaks along the way sure hit the mark.
McDonald’s hit the mark with this. Let’s hope it remains on the menu for a long time to come.
