Public defibrillator at Schomberg Hall

August 23, 2023   ·   0 Comments

King’s Community Services Project Management team reached out to York Region’s Public Access Defibrillator Coordinator with the help of the Facilities Supervisor. Through many conversations and careful planning, King was able to align with York Region’s current defibrillator program and use their guidelines in planning for our first exterior mounted public access defibrillator.
On July 27, a SaveStation Defibrillator Cabinet was mounted and commissioned on the southeast corner of the Schomberg Community Hall facing the public sidewalk. The cabinet is lit up, climate controlled, GSM  monitored with a photo camera that activates when the cabinet is opened and syncs directly to the defib unit inside. When the defib unit is removed, it will engage a call list that will be set up to notify specific community services department staff that it is in use. It can also be programmed to call local first-aid trained volunteers to come to the site if the defib is removed to assist with CPR. The cabinet has a QR code that once scanned, sends the device user to full instructions on what to do to initiate CPR and how to use the defibrillator.
The defibrillator itself aligns with units used throughout York Region. The pads have a universal plug so that when EMS arrives on scene, they can unplug from our public access defib, and plug into their commercial unit without having to put a new set of pads on the patient.
Action First Aid, which is the company providing the units, also offers a trade in and trade up program which we utilized to save additional funds on the new unit.
The Project Management Team is committed in working closely with the Facilities Team to ensure that they are receiving the most current public life saving devices in our buildings when they complete major projects.



         

