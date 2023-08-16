Auditor General deems Greenbelt changes benefit certain developers

The selection of lands removed from the Greenbelt by the Province was both “biased” and “dismissive,” according to Ontario’s Auditor General. Bonnie Lysyk released her report on changes to the greenbelt last week, criticizing the government and its methods. “Provincial government actions in 2022 to open parts of the Greenbelt for development failed to consider environmental, agricultural and financial risks and impacts, proceeded with little input from experts or affected parties, and favoured certain developers/landowners,” Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said in the special report.

The Township of King regrets to announce a delay in the opening of the Dr. William Laceby Nobleton Arena due to unforeseen mechanical repairs to ...

King Township has the use of some pretty healthy reserve funds. In a report to council recently staff noted the current balance of all the reserve funds (including library) is $50.1 million and the encumbrances/commitments are $18.7 million, with an uncommitted balance of $32.2 million.