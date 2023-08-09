Retro in the field: Muzen is simply Wild

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

A nifty little speaker makes the great outdoors more enjoyable.

The Muzen Wild Mini Bluetooth speaker packs the perfect punch of rugged, indestructible reliability with a remarkably bold sound for its size.

It has a cool, retro military look – functional and tough. It almost resembles a military hand mic.

The best thing about this newfound companion is its size – small but mighty. You can fit it in the palm of your hand and this powerful Bluetooth speaker produces loud and clear sound.

It connects easily and effortlessly via Bluetooth, so you can listen to your favourite tunes in minutes on the trail or campsite.

You can strap it on to a backpack, cooler, belt loop, or tree branch, or even onto the handlebars of your bike. I would suggesting getting the matching lanyard, so you can hook it up to your belt, backpack, etc.

The waterproof and wear-resistant zinc alloy outer shell makes this well suited for the outdoors.

The speaker isn’t just for hikers and adventurers. You can use it while sitting by your pool or grilling dinner on the BBQ.

This unit packs a punch and is loaded with features. It has three outdoor flashlight modes and it lasts roughly 10 hours on a full charge. This will help guide you on the darkest of trails.

The Wild’s SNR exceeds 70db, which means the it delivers immersive sound without any distortion.

While this series is designed for the “wild,” it makes a great accessory for anyone. It would even be perfect for that high school or college student in your family.

Established in 2018 in Pasadena, CA, Muzen Audio Inc. is dedicated in developing exquisite and fashionable retro audio products. The results are both elegant and exquisite, quite unique in the audio field today.

Muzen also offers a lineup of very cool, retro Bluetooth speakers to suit every taste and style. You have to check them out.

For more, visit https://muzenaudio.com

