Woof Concept unites fashion and function

August 2, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

For most dog owners, nothing’s too good for our four-legged family members.

When it comes to gear – harnesses, collars and leashes – all too often we choose the most cost effective.

But these are not always the most comfortable, attractive or suitable.

Canada’s Woof Concept has raised the bar, offering head-turning dog gear.

Their line of waterproof dog accessories is no nice, it actually beats out human active wear.

The company’s Aqua Collection offers a boldness and practicality that we’ve never seen before. Aside from the aesthetics, the material and metal parts are long-lasting and odour-resistant. Zinc-plated metal components and a waterproof outer coating let the bold designs show through, but also eliminate odours after a trip to the beach or lake.

The waterproof coating has a smooth, rubbery feel. You can tell right away it’s strong as steel. If it feels good to the touch, it will be comfortable for the dog.

The buckles incorporate a multi-locking system to prevent accidental release and these have the best tensile strength in their class.

The harnesses are unique in that they offer a simple, step-in design, eliminating the frustrating fuss and twisted material of other popular brands. Once it’s fitted to your dog, you’re good to go, always, at a moment’s notice. It doesn’t get any better than that.

What’s more is that Woof Concepts offers matching collars and leashes. Talk about completing the outfit!

Your dog will look and feel like a million bucks with this ensemble. It makes you smile every time you look at your dog all dolled up in these!

We chose Sunset and Cosmopolitan for our pooches. These are gorgeous and bright, making a statement. Plus, you can see you best friend miles away! Okay, hundreds of metres.

As long-time dog owners, we know to avoid cheap bargains in terms of collars, leashes and harnesses. It really does pay to spend more for something that’s attractive and built to last.

Woof Concept products fit the bill. They will surprise you.

Handcrafted in Canada, the company started out as a bit of an “underdog” in this heavily competitive market, led by the big names. But that only made them work harder, to the point they have created some of the best hardware we’ve ever seen.

Vancouver-based Woof Concept was founded with a mission: to create “kick-ass” pet products you can trust by bridging the gap between creativity and functionality with unparalleled craftsmanship. Founded in 2016 by two dog enthusiasts Andy and Tracy, they grew tired of pet brands that simply offered products that lacked both quality and taste.

In today’s market, you can see products that all look the same across different brands.

Woof Concepts strongly believes you can have unique products that meet, or exceed standards.

“Since inception, our product designs have been driven by inspiration from art, music, technology and different cultures. What separates us from any other pet brand is our devotion to craft. Anyone and any brand can tell you their products are made with premium quality components but at Woof Concept, we approach craftsmanship at a whole new level.”

From the size of the needle to the thickness of individual threads, the company meticulously obsesses over every detail.

The collars, leashes and harnesses are top contenders, and the company also offers a wide variety of other products like dog jackets, dog raincoats, dog windbreakers, dog vests and dog hoodies. Woof Concept’s selection of “streetwear for dogs” definitely sets the bar really high in terms of dog apparel. You have to check these out – they’re so cool they’re almost indescribable.

The company also gives back, in truly Canadian fashion. They support animal rescues and help them with financial assistance and essential product donations to ensure that animals in their care get the best chance of finding their forever homes possible.

Woof Concept has amassed a list of animal rescue shelters that share our beliefs and mission when it comes to helping animals in need.

Their team and supportive community helped raise over $10,000 worth of dog products to be donated to partnered shelters.

“Our goal is to be able to continuously run donation campaigns like such so that animal shelters can continue receiving essential supplies while focusing their funding towards more immediate medical, rehabilitation, and facility costs to ensure their animals in care have the best quality of life with them possible.”

So here you have a Canadian company, proud of their quality, that gives back. Their stunning, yet durable eye candy is just the tip of the iceberg.

You can’t go wrong supporting Wood Concepts, and grabbing some of their amazing items.

For more, visit https://www.woofconcept.com/collections/aqua

