The deadline to nominate a garden is July 26

July 19, 2023   ·   0 Comments

The landscape is painted with flowers this time of year. Look around your neighborhood and tell us which front garden catches your eye. It could be that the garden’s design “speaks” to you. Sometimes it’s the combination of colours that draws your eye.
Whatever it is, chances are that if you enjoy looking at that front garden, others will too. Register or nominate a garden today by contacting the Nobleton and King City Garden Club: Nobletonkingcitygardenclub@gmail.com
Registration is open until July 26.
The tour runs from Aug. 8 to August 20. Tour maps will be available on Aug. 1.



         

King’s reserve funds top $50 million

King Township has the use of some pretty healthy reserve funds. In a report to council recently staff noted the current balance of all the reserve funds (including library) is $50.1 million and the encumbrances/commitments are $18.7 million, with an uncommitted balance of $32.2 million.

Murder charges laid

Investigators with the York Regional Police Homicide Unit have arrested and charged two people with First Degree Murder in connection with the death of an ...

Council focusing on block plan study areas

King council is allocating more money, and resources, into developing the Nobleton and King City Block Plan Study Areas. Councillors also approved staff recommendations to create a Community Planning Permit System (CPPS) to help with the Township’s planning framework for approving development and site alterations within these study areas.

Changes coming to King and Keele in King City

To facilitate improvements in King City and improve traffic flow, King is opting for some changes to King and Keele. Staff noted that stopping prohibitions and no-parking zones will improve pedestrian safety and connectivity in the core. Council supported amendments to the York Region Bylaw to prohibit or regulate parking and stopping on Regional roads. Councillors also supported intersection improvements at King Road and Keele Street and a pedestrian crossover on Keele Street.

