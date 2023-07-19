The deadline to nominate a garden is July 26

July 19, 2023 · 0 Comments
The landscape is painted with flowers this time of year. Look around your neighborhood and tell us which front garden catches your eye. It could be that the garden’s design “speaks” to you. Sometimes it’s the combination of colours that draws your eye.
Whatever it is, chances are that if you enjoy looking at that front garden, others will too. Register or nominate a garden today by contacting the Nobleton and King City Garden Club: Nobletonkingcitygardenclub@gmail.com
Registration is open until July 26.
The tour runs from Aug. 8 to August 20. Tour maps will be available on Aug. 1.