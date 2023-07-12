Murder charges laid

July 12, 2023 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Homicide Unit have arrested and charged two people with First Degree Murder in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man in the Township of King.
On Sunday, April 23, at 7:50 a.m., York Regional Police received a call from a citizen who reported finding a deceased person while walking their dog along a trail northwest of a college campus in the area of Dufferin Street and 15 th Sideroad. The death was deemed suspicious and members of the Homicide Unit took carriage of the investigation.
A post-mortem examination took place on April 24 and the victim was identified as Zackhry Ramnath, 18, of Montreal, Quebec.
Through the investigation, officers identified the two suspects. A 15-year old female was arrested on June 5, and a 19-year-old man was arrested on July 5.
Lyjah Griffiths, 19, of Cambridge, and the 15-year-old were both charged with first degree murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca. Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at www.1800222tips.com.