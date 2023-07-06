Product Showcase

Unique experience awaits at Illuminated Escapes

July 6, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Alex Hesketh

Humans are drawn to the water, and there’s a new twist on enjoying an intimate night on the lake.
Illuminated Escapes, which runs kayaking experiences at GTA spots this summer, provides light-up, clear bottom kayaks. Whether you’re seeking a calming afternoon on the water or a romantic, star-lit cruise for two, this has to be on your to-do list.
In the GTA, Illuminated Escapes is set up at Woodbine Beach and nearby Brampton, at Heart Lake.
They want you to “escape and set the mood.”
Heart Lake Conservation Area is close by and it’s an idyllic little spot in the midst of the hustle and bustle.
This hidden gem offers calm and clear waters perfect for kayaking. Paddle across the entire lake, take in the breathtaking views, and admire the lily pads along the way.
It’s a perfect spot for beginners and experienced paddlers.
There’s a short orientation and instruction before you set out. All you need to bring is yourself and appropriate clothing in case you get wet. On-site staff were helpful and generous. They offered a breakdown of how to use the kayak (for those who have never done it before).
The kayak is a great idea for outdoor lovers. While they operate all day, the best experience is evening around sunset.
Seeing other kayakers out on the lake was neat, as you can see the full effect of the brightly-lit boats.
Overall, this is a great evening date night or couples adventure.
For more or to book your outing, visit https://www.illuminatedescapes.com/



         

