Tickless provides peace of mind

To facilitate improvements in King City and improve traffic flow, King is opting for some changes to King and Keele. Staff noted that stopping prohibitions and no-parking zones will improve pedestrian safety and connectivity in the core. Council supported amendments to the York Region Bylaw to prohibit or regulate parking and stopping on Regional roads. Councillors also supported intersection improvements at King Road and Keele Street and a pedestrian crossover on Keele Street.

As King prepares for its 2024 budget deliberations, staff are warning councilors that next year’s increase cold be in the 4% to 5% range. However, that’s just an estimate at this point, and staff have been directed to prepare options for council’s consideration to “reduce and offset” the 2024 tax increase through service level adjustments.

While King Township has worked hard maintaining its huge road network, some local roads are in desperate need of attention. Staff presented its 10-Year Paving Strategy recently, noting much more funding is needed to address the shortfalls.