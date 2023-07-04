Product Showcase

Tickless provides peace of mind

July 4, 2023

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

We do our best to watch over and protect our four-legged family members.
Owners want to ensure their pets are happy and healthy.
But danger lurks, in the form of ticks and fleas. We protect our dogs with shots but there’s a small, mightly gizmo that keeps them safe 24/7.
Tickless is an ultrasonic tick and flea repellent. It’s worn on the pet’s collar and once activated, emits ultrasonic pulses. Humans and pets can’t hear them, but they disturb fleas and ticks. The unit has an effective radius of roughly 1.5 metres (5 feet).
There are some really cool features about this product.
It’s chemical free and the company boasts eco-products that are made from biodegradable materials. When it’s done, you simply pull it apart, toss the inner parts and compost the outer shell. That’s ingenious!
The unit lasts roughly six months after activation, more than enough time for the season.
The Tickless technology underwent rigorous testing and was proven effective by a clinical study at the School of Veterinary Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Laboratory at the University of Camerino, Italy.
The manufacturer, ProtectOne, was founded in 2010 with the aim to provide a non-toxic solution against parasites. The company is always on the innovative edge, creating more advanced products for customers.
While the Tickless unit is amazing, they offer others for humans, too.
There are units for babies, children, and adults. They also offer a “military grade” tick repellent. These versions can be clipped on to clothing and even shoelaces for protection.
It’s a great idea, since there’s a real risk of getting lyme disease from infected ticks.
This unit is very much an “ounce of prevention” and is a must-have for rural residents, outdoors lovers, pets and children.
For more, visit https://ticklessusa.com/collections/tickless-tick-repellent-products



         

