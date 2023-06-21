NIXY gear has you covered for the outdoors

June 21, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

You want to spend more time exploring, and less time preparing for the great outdoors.

That’s the mantra behind NIXY, a U.S.-based family owned business founded by paddleboarders.

While NIXY began as one of the most popular makers of ISUPs – standup paddle boards – they want you covered, literally from head to toe.

To inspire and encourage people to explore and connect with nature through our products. “We envision a world where adventure and environmental responsibility coexist, and where our community of customers, team members, and partners share a deep appreciation for the outdoors and the joy of being on the water.”

To that end, the board makers offer a nice lineup of accessories, including hats, totes, beach towels and outdoor gear.

What’s really cool is their towel changing ponchos for both kids and adults. Have you ever been stuck or struggling to change out of your wet swim wear with no shelter in sight? These ponchos are designed to allow you change in privacy, all underneath one of these beauties. They’re also quite fashionable, available in a range of colours.

They double as a towel and keep you warm and dry – perfect to top off your day at the beach or the lake.

They’re made of cotton and terry and have an oversize fit to give you the freedom to change, and lounge.

This is the stylish and convenient way to dry off after a swim.

Another must-have is one of their Dry Bags, designed to keep your belongings dry and safe, no matter the elements.

Sold in vibrant colours, these Dry Bags are 100% waterproof and actually float on the water. If you take one of them with you paddleboarding or kayaking, have no fear of losing it. It will simply float along the top of the water until you can retrieve it.

They’re durable, lightweight and hold a decent amount of stuff. They’re a great companion whether you’re boating, hiking, camping or hitting the waves.

It comes with a removable shoulder strap and it alleviates all of your stress over keeping your stuff nice and dry.

Their Turkish beach towels are perfect – soft, absorbent and quick drying. Made with 100% Turkish cotton, these can be used as a picnic blanket, scart or shawl. How’s that for practicality?

The lineup includes several “sun-kissed” colours to choose from.

Another chill item is their hammock, big enough and strong enough for two. They can hold up to 500 pounds – more than enough. They stretch an amazing 9.8 feet and come with two 10-foot suspension straps, loops and carabiners.

The perfect “wrap” for two after a tiring day exploring.

All of NIXY’s outdoor items are very reasonably prices – I mean they’re such a good deal you have to load up on these now.

Great company to work with.

For more, visit https://nixysports.com/collections/outdoors

