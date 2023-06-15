It’s time to head outdoors with SunnyFeel products

A record number of Canadians will head outdoors this summer for adventure.

Our connection with Nature has suffered in recent years, and now more than ever, people want to embrace it again.

SunnyFeel, a producer of essential outdoor goods, is dedicated to encouraging healthy and active lifestyle with high-quality products.

For 17 years SunnyFeel has been connecting people to nature with attractive outdoor living concepts and outdoor product experiences, inspiring people to enjoy a good natural life, while calling on people to love and protect nature.

True to their mandate. Their products are strong and durable, making them a definite competitor in the outdoor goods marketplace.

The offer an amazing line of camp and beach chairs, tables and cots. SunnyFeel can be your one-stop shop for all your needs, before you hit the sand or venture into the woods.

In 2022, there were more than 500,000 “new” campers in Canada – those venturing out for their very first time. As well, younger Canadians are heading out Gen Zs and Millennials.

While camping used to be “roughing it,” today’s enthusiasts want to be comfortable. And why not?

There are so many products to make life easier in the woods, or by the lake, it makes sense to take advantage of everything that’s available.

And SunnyFeel answers the call. They have a great selection for any style, taste and purpose.

Finding a tandem, or two-person camp chair isn’t easy and selection is limited. SunnyFeel’s camping “loveseat” is a great find, at a very reasonable price.

The curved double camping chair turns slightly for better conversations and a feeling of interconnectedness. The powder-coasted steel frame and 600-denier polyester oxford material are solid and comfortable. There’s a cup holder on each side and you can use the middle section for storage. You could even sprawl out and lay down on this baby. It comes with its own carrying bag.

At 18 pounds, it’s easy enough to tote around. It comes in two colours – grey or blue.

One item that many campers neglect is a small table. A folding camp table is perfect for essentials, eating and even playing cards.

SunnyFeel offers several nice models.

One of the best is their lightweight folding table

This table weighs only 6.8 lbs., which provides you with great convenience when travel/camp with it.

It’s super compact and functional, with an attached mesh section and carrying bag.

It’s also durable, capably of handling up to 62 pounds – more than enough for your stuff.

It’s a breeze to set up and when you’re done, simply roll up the table top and carry it away.

These two are must-have items this summer to make your adventure comfortable and enjoyable.

You can find their products on Amazon, or by visiting https://sunnyfeelcamping.com/en-ca

