Police seek witnesses in fatal collision

May 31, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses following a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck in the Township of King.
On Monday, May 29, at approximately 7:55 a.m., York Regional Police were called to a collision on Jane Street between Davis Drive and Lloydtown Aurora Road. Information was received that a motorcycle had been travelling south on Jane Street and collided with a pick-up truck hauling a trailer which had turned left out of a private driveway to proceed north on Jane Street.
The adult male rider of the motorcycle was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
The occupants of the pick-up truck were not physically injured.
Members of the Major Collision Investigation Unit are at the scene. Jane Street is closed between Davis Drive and Lloydtown Aurora Road was closed for several hours during the investigation.
Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, to please come forward.
Information can be provided to the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting their website at www.1800222tips.com.



         

