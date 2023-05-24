Moto Snap: a second set of eyes on the road

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

We often tell motorists to watch out for cyclists, advising them to “look twice.”

Who wouldn’t want a second set of eyes to ensure safety on the road?

Well, the Moto Snap motorcycle dash cam is a great tool for cyclists, motorcyclists and anyone who enjoys the freedom of the wide open road.

The Moto Snap is a camera specifically designed for the two-wheeling and recreational crowd. I would recommend it for bicycles and trail bikes.

It records in 1080p and is empowered with the Sony Starvis sensor, rendering a sharp and clear video for day and night.

The unit’s snap-in design allows for the dash cam to instantly turn on and start recording. This convenient slide and slide out feature makes powering on and off a breeze. It’s equipped with a powerful battery, allowing 7 hours of recording time. It’s made easy to instantly view, download and share via Wi-Fi through your dash cam to smartphone.

Using AI technology, the dash cam will automatically reduce wind noises to hear recorded sounds more clearly. Equipped with tilt sensoring, the dash cam will automatically save onto emergency files if it’s tilted, where the rider may have been in an accident or falls of the bike. This can be especially useful for accident insurance claims.

The unit stores up to 32GB microSD of footage, allowing hours of footage before its loop is recorded over.

Mounting is also made easy. The tube-type design is sleek and discrete. Moto Snap can be mounted using the mirror mount of recreational vehicles or even on your helmet.

Another great feature is connecting the camera to the mobile App on your smartphone to conveniently view, download, and share your footage instantly.

This is a great little unit – compact, easy to operate and install and built tough. It’s sleek and modern and actually adds a nice touch to your bike. It’s perfect for couriers and e-bike riders, who have to share the road with motorists.

Moto Snap gives you an added peace of mind, so you can enjoy the summer on your cycle.

Made by MyGEKOgear, an Adesso brand, it’s designed for consumers who want a high-quality dash cam without a high price tag. The company’s mission is to create a dash cam line that will make recording your drive easy while using the best technology available in the market today.

The brand strives to bring high-quality dash cams with a user-friendly experience. When designing their dash cams we take every detail into consideration, from designing to production to create a dash cam that fits your needs. MyGEKOgear dash cams will record in crystal clear video so you are certain to capture every major event on the road.

“We are dedicated to creating the most reliable dash cams along with crystal clear imaging to keep an eye out for you while you drive.”

It’s available at Best Buy and through Amazon. For more details and a full line of products, visit https://www.mygekogear.com/

