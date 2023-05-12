Product Showcase

Craftsman helps you get your yard in shape with cordless chainsaws

May 12, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Black & Decker’s iconic Craftsman brand aims to make your outdoor chores a lot more enjoyable this summer.
The company has launched several new electric products to tackle your lawn and garden chores with ease and efficiency. New products range from battery-powered mowers to cordless lawn and garden tools, providing power and run time to meet yard care needs.
One addition to your tool kit should be the Craftsman V20 cordless, 12-inch chainsaw.
This small but mighty saw can cut through a tree 10 inches thick. That’s more than most of us would need, whether at home in the back 40 or at the cottage.
It has some advanced features, too. A bubble level helps give us a stead angle on our cuts. It has a tool-free chain tensioning feature for quick and easy chain adjustments. Add to that an auto oiling feature and it’s pretty much trouble free.
Consider that most gas-powered chain saws require a lot of care, maintenance and cleaning. With this model, you’re well ahead of the game, right out of the box.
Yes, the chain links require cleaning and as long as there’s oil, you’re good to go.
Battery-powered chainsaws, or cordless chainsaws, are more powerful and versatile than ever. A battery-operated chainsaw can be a great option when compared with a gas model for a few reasons – it’s easier to start; runs quieter and has no emissions.
It also weighs less, making it much easier to lug around and wield.
The 4.0 Ah battery allows you to take on the tasks at hand. This chainsaw is also auto oiling with tool free tensioning for minimal maintenance.
It’s backed by a three-year limited warranty.
It’s reasonably and comparably priced and since this is real workhorse, you’ll have no trouble with it.
Available at Rona and Lowe’s stores. For more, visit https://www.craftsman.ca/products/outdoor/cutting-pruning-tools/chainsaws



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Police release new information, suspect sketches in drive-by shooting

Investigators with York Regional Police have released new information, and sketches of two suspects, sought in connection with the drive-by shooting in Lloydtown that left a ...

Committee approves minor variances at Marylake

King’s Committee of Adjustment approved four minor variances related to a long-term care facility at Marylake. The committee meeting Wednesday evening only heard from a small number of residents (some of whom spoke the previous week). The committee members were satisfied with answers from staff, and while public opposition is still prevalent, they support staff recommendations on the variances.

Police looking into homicide after body found

The shocking discovery of a body on a walking trail north of King City has York Regional Police homicide unit investigating. Police deemed the incident a homicide and the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Zackhry Ramnath of Montreal. YRP said it looks like a “targeted incident.”

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open