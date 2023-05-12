Craftsman helps you get your yard in shape with cordless chainsaws

May 12, 2023

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Black & Decker’s iconic Craftsman brand aims to make your outdoor chores a lot more enjoyable this summer.

The company has launched several new electric products to tackle your lawn and garden chores with ease and efficiency. New products range from battery-powered mowers to cordless lawn and garden tools, providing power and run time to meet yard care needs.

One addition to your tool kit should be the Craftsman V20 cordless, 12-inch chainsaw.

This small but mighty saw can cut through a tree 10 inches thick. That’s more than most of us would need, whether at home in the back 40 or at the cottage.

It has some advanced features, too. A bubble level helps give us a stead angle on our cuts. It has a tool-free chain tensioning feature for quick and easy chain adjustments. Add to that an auto oiling feature and it’s pretty much trouble free.

Consider that most gas-powered chain saws require a lot of care, maintenance and cleaning. With this model, you’re well ahead of the game, right out of the box.

Yes, the chain links require cleaning and as long as there’s oil, you’re good to go.

Battery-powered chainsaws, or cordless chainsaws, are more powerful and versatile than ever. A battery-operated chainsaw can be a great option when compared with a gas model for a few reasons – it’s easier to start; runs quieter and has no emissions.

It also weighs less, making it much easier to lug around and wield.

The 4.0 Ah battery allows you to take on the tasks at hand. This chainsaw is also auto oiling with tool free tensioning for minimal maintenance.

It’s backed by a three-year limited warranty.

It’s reasonably and comparably priced and since this is real workhorse, you’ll have no trouble with it.

Available at Rona and Lowe’s stores. For more, visit https://www.craftsman.ca/products/outdoor/cutting-pruning-tools/chainsaws

