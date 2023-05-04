Subway® Canada pleases the palate with amazing new sandwiches

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Canada’s comfort food – those gorgeous long sandwiches – just got better.

Subway overhauled its menu and is now offer 15 new items.

Heralded as “chef-crafted,” it’s easy to see why. These are bigger, better, tastier than anything out there.

These masterpieces include “Subway-first ingredients,” and the restaurants themselves have “completely reinvented the ordering experience.”

The “Subway Series, lineup truly has something for everyone. They’ve explored some entirely new taste sensations and put their spin on some classics.

You have try every one of them to get the big, tasty picture.

Top draws are the Smoky Beef Brisket, Fresh Mozzarella, Rich Pesto and Zesty Habanero Jack Cheese. I don’t think consumers themselves could have created such combinations.

They are spot on when they say these sandwiches “marry complementary flavours and chef-crafted combinations of fresh and craveable ingredients.”

Unbelievable. Each and everyone sampled by our staff were unique in their own way. And all were delicious. The buns seemed larger and fresher than ever and the amount of toppings was generous.

There is simply not a bad one in the bunch.

Here are the best bets: The Subway Series roster includes:

Canuck Classic (#1), Great Canadian Club (#2), Turkey Rancher (#3).

For chicken lovers, try the Kickin’ Chicken (#4), Chicken Rancher (#5), Teriyaki Crunch (#6), Green Goddess Chicken (#7).

And for extra protein try the Steak’n Bacon (#8), Stampede Brisket (#9), Steak “N” Egg (#10), Green Goddess (#11).

The Italian-inspired subs are amazing, and elevated out of the fast food category. The Mozzarella Bella (#12) is refreshing and the Suprimo (#13) has the right amount of kick. Little Italy (#14), and Meatballer (#15) rounded out the offerings.

This is Subway’s single most significant menu update in Subway Canada’s history, this new way of ordering means that guests no longer need to pick toppings throughout the ordering process. Instead, simply order by desired sandwich number, then the Sandwich Artists handle the rest.

“The introduction of the Subway Series means guests can leave the decisions to the experts. With a curated balance of flavour profiles, unbeatable taste and expertly-designed ingredient combinations, ordering has never been easier,” says Chef John Botelho, Culinary Manager at Subway Canada.

“This menu introduction and new way to order is our most significant undertaking in our history – and we’re confident it will be a welcome one for Canadians,” says Doug Fry, Subway Canada’s Managing Director. “We’re challenging Canadians to say ‘Yesway!’ to a new experience, and we know they won’t be disappointed. Of course, customization will always remain an option – but when Canadians taste these pairings – we know they won’t just be convinced, they’ll be amazed.”

He’s right. Every sandwich in our lunchroom was lovingly devoured, almost like our staff have never seen subs before!

Highly recommended. Stop by your local Subway today.

