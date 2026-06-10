Campaign on to help feed local families

June 10, 2026 · 0 Comments

Give Where You Live



King Township has always been a community that looks after its neighbours.

Whether through volunteerism, fundraising, community events, or simply lending a helping hand when times are tough, residents have consistently demonstrated the generosity and compassion that make our Township such a special place to call home.

Today, the King Township Food Bank serves more than 160 families and over 400 individuals throughout the Township. Every month, volunteers provide food and support to local residents who need a helping hand.

To help meet that need, the King Township Food Bank is inviting residents to once again come together in support of local families through the 2026 King Township Challenge.

The Challenge is part of the broader Give Where You Live campaign, a collaboration among community food banks across York Region. The message is simple: when you donate locally, your contribution stays local, helping the people and families in your own community.

This year, we’re inviting churches, businesses, neighbourhoods, sports teams, Scouts and Guides, service clubs, families, and groups of friends to form a team and take part in the King Township Challenge.

The concept is simple.

Between now and June 28, collect food, raise funds, or do both. Then join us on Community Drop-Off Day and see what we can accomplish together.

There are no complicated rules and no fundraising minimums. Whether your team collects a single box of food or fills an entire vehicle, every contribution helps.

Not everyone can organize a team, but everyone can participate.

We encourage residents to take part in the One Bag Challenge. The next time you visit the grocery store, purchase one extra bag of groceries for the Food Bank. A few additional items may not seem like much, but when hundreds of residents participate, the impact can be tremendous.

Donations collected through the Challenge help stock shelves throughout the summer and ensure local families have access to essential food items when they need support most.

Most needed items include broth, canned tomatoes, coffee, canned vegetables, granola bars, rice and pasta sides, crackers and cookies.

Financial donations are equally important. Through food bank partnerships and bulk purchasing opportunities, donated dollars can often go even further than retail purchases.

Community Drop-Off Day will take place on Sunday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the King Township Food Bank, 518 Main Street in Schomberg.

Gather your team, start collecting, and join us on June 28 as we work together to support local families.

The challenge begins now. How much can King Township accomplish together?

Give Where You Live. Feed Local Families.

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