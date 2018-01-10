Formenton, Mete golden at World Juniors

January 10, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
Though Tyler Steenburgen may have scored the World Junior Hockey Championship’s most memorable goal, it was King City’s Alex Formenton who was the final name on the scoresheet.
A crowd of 17,544 in Buffalo was on its feet when Steenburgen broke open a 1-1 tie with under two minutes to go in regulation. Formenton potted the empty-netter, and the clincher, 36 seconds later with some nice acceleration past two Swedish defenders.
“We came so far in the last three weeks,” said Formenton following the victory. “I feel like I have 22 brothers. I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life.”
“As a team, we bonded so well. As a team, we had such good chemistry. The next thing you know, we’re world champs.”
The 18-year-old, who potted an impressive two goals and two assists in seven games in the tournament, was met with adoration from his hometown and former junior clubs alike.
“Congratulations Team Canada World Junior Champions, nice to have King City native Alex Formenton representing,” said King Township mayor Steve Pellegrini in a tweet.
“Congratulations, Town of Aurora couldn’t be prouder of you,” sent the junior A Aurora Tigers, also earning a congratulatory nod from Tigers owner and ex-NHLer Jim Thomson.
Formenton spent one season with the Tigers in 2015-16, before his speed and size caught the eye of the major junior clubs.
The talented forward, who spent one game with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators before being sent back to juniors this year for playing time, has amassed 21 points in 20 games with the London Knights this season.
Formenton was joined by defenceman Victor Mete in the victory, an ex-London Knight teammate and long-time student athlete at King’s Country Day School.
Mete, who added three assists to the gold medal winning effort in the tournament, will rejoin the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens on Friday after speculation he may be moved back down to the Knights.
With Formenton returning to the Knights and Mete returning to the Canadians, only Formenton and two other gold medal winners will still be eligible for next year’s World Juniors, including Aurora’s Robert Thomas.
