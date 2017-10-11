King City’s Formenton makes NHL debut with Sens

Children battling sickness or terminal illness are among the strongest superheroes on the planet. As we all know, every superhero has to have a sidekick, or “hero support.” Smiles of Innocence Memorial Charity has been providing that support for two decades. The charity was founded by long-time King residents John and Anna Povegliano, following the death of their four-year-old son Daniel in 1996.

The evolution of an iconic King Township property comes to life in historic fashion. “The Road to Marylake,” by author Kelly Mathews, provides the only comprehensive story about the creation and continued use of the former country estate of one of Canada’s richest men. The history of Marylake and Sir Henry Pellatt is as much a story about Canadian heritage as it is about King Township and one of our founding fathers.

Small business is often the backbone of a thriving local economy. The efforts of King’s entrepreneurs – both established businesses and new ones alike – were congratulated at the annual Excellence in Business Awards Dinner. The 9th annual event, sponsored by the King Chamber of Commerce, brought together some of King’s most successful business people, to share in the limelight.

If you take an aerial view of Kingscross, you’ll see a mosaic of properties and homes that epitomizes the new iteration of King Township. This historic estate subdivision was one of the first in the GTA to set the bar high in terms of beautiful homes on beautiful lots.

Only the true visionaries can see music and feel colour. King artist Ernestine Tahedl is one of those enlightened souls. The gifted painter, internationally recognized for her art, is quite prolific and highly sought after. Her connection runs deep in her choice of paints and her love affair with both art and music hasn’t waned one iota.

The world is a very big, beautiful place. But it’s made a bit smaller because we’re all members of one big human fellowship. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler met some consummate hosts and genuinely interesting souls during his seven-week Canada 150 Global Odyssey.

The importance of boosting small business in King hasn’t escaped the notice of local councillors. Council approved a staff report, calling on sustained efforts to promote grants in the Community Improvement Plan, and cementing the CIP as essential to the overall visions and goals of all three major communities in the municipality.

The public got a chance to see the world through the eyes of our first responders last week, during the debut of the documentary, “The Other Side of the Hero.” It was unveiled in Toronto at the Regent Theatre to an enthusiastic response. This independent documentary, years in the making, takes us into that world of the first responder we rarely see: life out of uniform.

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.