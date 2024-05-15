Annual Nobleton Victoria Day event arrives

The quintessential Canadian kick-off to summer is only a few days away.

King Township is inviting residents to attend one off its biggest events of the year: the Victoria Day Fair and Fireworks Show, presented by Tim Hortons on Monday, May 20 at the Dr. William Laceby Community Centre and Arena, located at 15 Old King Road in Nobleton.

The festivities get under way at 11 a.m. with a parade that begins at the Nobleton Public Library, located at Sheardown Drive and Highway 27. The parade travels south on Highway 27, turning east on Hill Farm Road and south on Wellar Avenue, then weaves its way down Weller Avenue connecting with King Road, turns west on King Road and ends at 15 Old King Road at noon – just in time for the start of the fair. Residents are invited to watch the parade route from the sidelines.

Here is the line-up of fun, family-friendly activities scheduled:

Live entertainment including a magician, scouts from TN Model & Talent Agency, and performances by students from Aria School of Music, and Arcadia Music School.

So many midway rides, from a fun house, (toy) cars and motorcycles to a sizzler, spinner, berry go round and teacups.

Traditional carnival games (think pinball) and inflatable games such as soccer darts, Tic Tac Toe, and Battleship, plus a variety of lawn games and rockwall climbing.

A variety of food and retail vendors: indulge in ice cream, hot dogs, churros, funnel cake, corn, kettle corn, chicken souvlaki, poutine and other guilty pleasures. Purchase one-of-a-kind crafts from local artisans, such as handmade soaps, candles, honey and beeswax products, books, toys, jewelry, décor and more.

Entry to the event is free. Guests must pay to ride the midway rides and play games. Single and multi-pack tickets will be available for purchase on-site.

The Victoria Day event culminates at dusk with its signature fireworks show, put on by the Nobleton Firefighters Association from King Fire and Emergency Services. The show is credited as one of the best Victoria Day fireworks displays in Ontario, it is also the largest publicly funded show and relies on donations from business and residents. New this year, donations can be made online at king.ca/OnlineServices. Tax receipts will be provided for donations of $10 or more.

A reminder to residents that fireworks can only be set off on Victoria Day, Canada Day and the third day of Diwali. Fireworks cannot be set off on public land, including parks or parking lots. Instead of setting off your own, make a day of it and attend the Nobleton Victoria Day event.

Be sure to arrive early since parking and space fill quickly. Bring your own blankets and/or lawn chairs. The best spot to see the fireworks is behind the Nobleton Arena. The show starts at dusk.

Nobleton Victoria Day is a family-friendly event that has been enjoyed by King and the surrounding community for over 50 years and attracts over 2,000 attendees annually. Thank you to all our sponsors: Tim Horton’s, Treasure Hill, Mosaik Homes, Universal Care, Popeye’s Nobleton, and York Energy Centre. For more information, visit king.ca/NobletonVictoriaDay.

