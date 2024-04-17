King Township launches online service performance dashboard

Demonstrating its commitment to transparent and accountable government, King Township has launched a new online service performance dashboard. The dashboard provides the community with easy access to information about the performance of municipal services, from pothole repairs to snow clearing, garbage collection, communications efforts and recreation programs.

The service profile dashboard is available online at king.ca/serviceperformance.

King Township collects and analyzes service performance data annually to determine if we are maintaining service levels and standards, in terms of volume, demand, quality and value. This data also helps staff identify areas for improvement. The service levels and associated standards can be found in the Service Profile Inventory available online at king.ca/serviceprofiles.

The results will be reported to Council and the community annually and will be grouped under six service categories. The results for 2023 were presented to Council at the April 15 meeting. Highlights included:

Planning and Growing King: In 2023, King initiated and completed various policy planning projects aimed at enhancing the future development of King Township. Projects such as the Employment Lands Strategy and the Official Plan Review demonstrate King’s commitment to sustainable growth and strategic planning.

Serving King: The launch of the Ask King Planning service provided a new avenue for citizens to access planning information and services, further enhancing community engagement and service delivery.

Maintaining King: From parks and forestry services to building inspections, the gravel conversion project and pothole repairs, King diligently maintained the infrastructure and public spaces of King Township. With a passing rate of 75% in building inspections and meeting provincial minimum pothole repair standards, King’s commitment to quality service is evident.

Greening King: King’s dedication to environmental sustainability was highlighted through initiatives such as the Green Development Standards and the planting of trees, shrubs and wildflowers. Over 40,000 kilograms of textiles and batteries were collected, diverting waste from landfills and contributing to a greener community.

Keeping King Safe: King responded to over 1,400 emergencies in 2023, ensuring the safety and well-being of King Township. King prioritized the safety of its residents through various initiatives, including the senior snow removal program, regulatory requests handling and by-law enforcement. The King Fire and Emergency Services crew conducted over 90 free home inspections to ensure working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. With 99% of legislative permits and licenses issued, King remains committed to ensuring a safe and secure community.

Governing King: In 2023, 385 Council requests were actioned by staff, 78 regulatory requests were received and 83% of all payments were made online at king.ca/onlineservices.

Learn more about how King Township is working to serve its community better by exploring the interactive, digital dashboard at king.ca/serviceperformance.

“King Township’s service performance dashboard is a significant step towards increasing transparency and accountability in our municipality,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “It allows residents to see how their tax dollars are being spent and provides valuable insights into the performance of our services, fostering a stronger sense of community engagement and trust in local governance.”

“We are constantly striving to improve the quality and efficiency of our services. The dashboard helps measure service performance and supports data-driven decisions to enhance service delivery. This is early days for King’s continued journey in service excellence that ultimately improves the lives of our citizens,” added CAO Daniel Kostopoulos.

