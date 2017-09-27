Headline News

Soupfest showcases the bounty of local produce

September 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 

There’s nothing like a hearty, home-made bowl of soup.
Imagine an event that features dozens of them!
The annual Holland Marsh Soupfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 30 at Ansnorveldt Park. It runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. but arrive early for the best selection. The event is so popular that many stations run out of soup by lunch time.
This is a “farm to table” food event, showcasing the variety of vegetables that are grown in this micro climate, as well as providing an opportunity to promote other sectors of agriculture and agri-Food businesses in the surrounding area.
“We are proud of our on-going partnership with the Holland Marsh Growers Association in obtaining the variety of soup ingredients grown here in the Soup and Salad Bowl of Ontario,” said Councillor Avia Eek, who’s also a Holland Marsh farmer.
The Holland Marsh, she pointed out, is a Specialty Crop Area located in the two municipalities of the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury and the Township of King. The Marsh is comprised of 7,000+ acres of organic-based, muck soils, and is home to farmers from a variety of cultural backgrounds, some of these farmers are descendants of the first settlers who made the hamlet of Ansnorveldt their home in 1934.
Attendees can purchase local produce from the Farmers’ Market, as well as purchasing a variety of other items from the vendors who are on-site, which includes everything from buttertarts to popcorn.
Soupmakers range from chefs, caterers and culinary schools to elected officials, home cooks, and restaurants.
This year’s soup-makers include The Roost Cafe, Pathways to Perennials, Bijoy’s Restaurant, Rockford’s, The Summerhill, Cachet, Don Cherry’s Sports Grill, Created not Catered, Centennial College, The Club at Bond Head, CLASS and Scruffy Duck. Don’t forget to visit Mayor Steve Pellegrini and local councillors, who are quite talented when it comes to soup-making.
This is a fun, family event where ticket-holders can enjoy a variety of soups in our world renown Holland Marsh. There will also be some musical entertainment on tap for visitors.
At the door, tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for students and seniors; and $5 for children. A family pass is $35.
For more information, please go to www.soupfest.ca

         

Letters to the Editor

