Tender paves the way for reconstruction work

September 18, 2024 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
The work can now begin on revamping the 10th Concession and 15th Sideroad in King.
Council awarded the tender for the contract to Pacific Paving Limited for $10 million.
King’s 2020 Transportation Master Plan recommended several corridors that should be improved to support a Goods Movement Network throughout the Township. In Nobleton, this was identified as 10th Concession, 15th Sideroad and 8th Concession to provide an alternative route to reduce traffic volume in the Village core area.
The Municipal Class Environmental Assessment was completed in 2021 and subsequent finalizing of the engineering design, permitting, and property acquisitions.
The scope of work includes the complete reconstruction of 10th Concession (from King Road to 150 metres north of 15th Sideroad) and 15th Sideroad (from 10th Concession to Highway 27).
The project includes new infrastructure assets such as cross culverts, driveway culverts, guiderails, bike lanes, and new ditches. The existing jogged intersection of 15th Sideroad on the west side of Highway 27 will be reconstructed to align with 15th Sideroad on the east side of Highway 27.
The 10th Concession and 15th Sideroad Reconstruction project number 15-5217 is a term of council approved project for $9.8 million, from 2019-2024. Additional funds were added for $4.05 million from the Redevelopment Nobleton Revitalization Strategy for a total budget of $13.85 million.
Staff noted that despite this transfer, design concepts will continue under the existing Lions Community Park project 16-7820. When the Township receives additional Municipal Capital Funding Agreement (MCFA) funding, it will be returned to the Redevelopment Nobleton Revitalization Strategy project. As future development charges (DC) are received, it will be redirected back to the MCFA account as the original funding for the project is 50% DCs and 50% tax funding.
York Region has also committed approximately $1 million toward this project.
“This is a significant investment in Nobleton. The project will create an alternative route around the village core, providing a by-pass option,” noted Councillor David Boyd.