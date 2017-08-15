King Township Food Bank open Saturday

August 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
This Saturday, August 19th, marks the regular monthly Distribution at three centres across King. The Centres are open from 9–11 a.m. to distribute to registered users. There will also be a pop up Clothing Giveaway from 12–2.
If you need assistance and are not registered, it’s important to call the Food Bank at 905 806-1125 so that food for you can be shipped to the right location.
Visit www.kingtownshipfoodbank.ca or e-mail ktfoodbank@gmail.com for more details. At the September Distribution, Christmas in King forms will be completed with requests for gifts and special food hampers.
Sincere thanks are extended to Hillside Gardens and a generous grower of cucumbers for produce donations that complemented the groceries available last month.
York Energy Centre is a Platinum Web Sponsor this year supporting KTFB for the second year in a row, and thanks also go to Knights of Columbus of St. Mary (Nobleton) for their cheque for $1,450.
London Calling, this year’s Sip & Savour fundraiser, will be held again at Nobleton Lakes, on Thursday October 19th. Businesses across King and beyond are pledging sponsorships, which means every penny of ticket sales will go directly to providing for those struggling in difficult times. Tickets will be $50, with a discount to $40 for advance sales. Mark your calendar, and find your brolly!
