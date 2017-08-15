King’s Corners

King City United news

A big thank you to Sandra Kirby for leading worship on Sunday. Sandra spoke about the important role women played over the centuries in the writing of hymns. Their writings have been instrumental in developing our faith in God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit. One favourite writer of Sandra’s is Fanny Crosby. Sandra gave background for the music and then everyone sang “All The Way My Saviour Leads Me” as well as “Pass Me Not, O Gentle Saviour”.

Glenn Ferguson spoke about a member, William Heaslip whose memorial service will be on Saturday, August 12th at 2 p.m. at King City UC. Bill had an important role in the church as he worked with the architect who designed our building.

We’ve got mail. Rev. Evelyn asked that anyone travelling this summer send a postcard or email back to the church to be posted for the congregation. We are starting to get responses. Remember that there will be a prize once again for the person who has travelled the farthest (or maybe sent the most postcards). Wherever you travel, find time to join another community of faith in worship and bring them greetings from King City UC.

If your Friday mornings are free and you desire something a little different for breakfast, join us for Tea and Talk at King City Sunset Grill Friday mornings at 10 a.m. We usually are seated at the table to the right of the doors. This is a time to make some new friends, enjoy a delicious breakfast and discuss the latest news or scores.

Please remember that King City United will hold worship services every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. during the summer. Join us and give thanks for the gifts we enjoy as residents of this beautiful area. Sunday school, for the young people, will resume in the Fall. Young folk are welcome to join their family in the Sanctuary for worship and participate in a story for children every Sunday. King City United is located at 50 Elizabeth Grove, King City. For more information, call our Office Administrator Kristen at 905-833-5181 or visit our website: www.kcuc.ca

King’s fall foliage

Although they bloom off and on all summer I always associate buttercups with June and for me they really do herald the coming of summer. There are well over 200 species of this yellow sunshine catcher. My particular buttercup has the botanical handle ranunculus [Latin from the Greek word rana for little frog as both frogs and buttercups inhabit wet places, acris [from the Latin for acrid as plant juices are extremely bitter tasting]. This is the first botanical name I ever learned- thanks to Mr. Arnold fondly known as ‘Bugsy’ my botany/ biology teacher at Toronto’s York Memorial Collegiate Institute on Eglinton Ave W.!

An immigrant from Eurasia this buttercup grows from 1 to 2 ft./30 to 60 cm on my property but on the edge of the nearby marsh where it must compete with other plants for light it can reach 3 ft./1 m or more.

Known as, meadow buttercup, tall buttercup or common buttercup its 3 sharply lobed maple leaf like leaves grow on stems that rise from ground level. On the flower stems which also grow from ground level the leaves are much smaller and sparser The glossy yellow flowers are found on short slender stemlets that grow out and up from the top of the main stem. Each small flower has 5 petals which slightly overlap each other giving the bloom its cup like look.

This meadow buttercup is a perennial that grows yearly from many long thick thread like white roots [a type of root system is called fibrous] Longer root threads can act as under ground runners from which new plants grow.

Mr Arnold made sure we knew this plant is poisonous to horses, cattle and humans. Farm animals usually avoid eating common buttercup unless pastures are overgrazed and its the only thing left growing. When its cut and dry it loses its toxicity thus in hay it’s not a problem. Over the years it has been noted buttercups in general have become more and more herbicide resistant.

If buttercups remind me of June then black-eyed susans mean its August. These hardy, tough invaders from the plains and prairies of western North America made themselves right at home along roadsides, on waste ground and in dry fields here in Southern Ontario.

Botanically known as rudbeckia [ honouring Swedish botanist Olaus Rudbeck, teacher of Carl Linnaeus the Swedish master botanist who is responsible for classifying and naming botanically many thousands of plants], hirta [Latin for hairy] black eyed susans are wild perennials that grow 1 to 3 ft./ 30 to100 cm high. Each plant has one or more hairy stems growing from ground level and carrying a single yellow daisy like flower. The flower head has 8 to 20 narrow oval yellow petals [actually florets] ranged around a dark brown to dark purple cone like centre Occasionally the main stem will have smaller branching stems that each carry a flower. The soft, fuzzy, muted green, pointed oval shaped, leaves have no petioles[ leaf stems] to join them to the flower stems rather they are attached to the stem right at their bases. Plants have fine thread like fibrous roots These prairie favourites readily self seed. Hybrids include gloriosa daisies with their shades and mixes of gold, copper, mahogany and rich brown.

Both buttercups [acris] and black eyed susans are ideal for a meadow garden if their growing conditions are met They can be grown in a regular garden if kept in check– ‘susans’ are the most rambunctious.

By Earle Laycock

