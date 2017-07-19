Commentary

Mayor provides tax context

July 19, 2017   ·   0 Comments


By Mayor Steve Pellegrini

 

Since King recently mailed out the 2017 Final Tax Notice to residential property owners, I thought it might be helpful to provide some information and context to help residents understand just how King Township sets tax rates.
The Township portion of your property taxes are used to fund King Township operating capital (infrastructure) related expenditures. In other words, Township taxes are used to pay for things like operating municipal facilities, road and bridge repairs and improvements and garbage collection.
Each year, staff and council meet, discuss and estimate the total amount of operating expenditures required to support municipal services and infrastructure. We also decide if we need to increase spending to maintain municipal service levels and/or invest in infrastructure, or put money into reserves to help pay for those things down the road.
After we tally up all the estimated costs, tax rates are set by property assessment class on the basis of total taxable assessment in the Township of King. Calculating your individual tax bill is done by multiplying the total tax rate (Township + Region + Education) by the assessed value of your home (also known as its Current Value Assessment, or CVA). This assessment is determined by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) on behalf of the province.
Simply put, as your home’s assessed value increases, your property taxes may increase. If your assessment stayed the same, you may see no increase or a decline in taxes. We’ve heard from some people who have suggested King Township should have lowered tax rates to compensate for increased assessment in the Township. As you know, council left the tax rate at its 2016 level.
There are a few reasons why staff recommended and council made the difficult decision to increase levy requirements. The most important include ensuring the municipality is in a sustainable financial position in the years to come, while also maintaining service level expectations throughout the Township.
We need to acquire, maintain, repair and replace our infrastructure – things like roads, vehicles, culverts and bridges – in a responsible way. I hear that from residents every day. With the current growth in assessment through new development, this is the time to ensure adequate resources are set aside to help fund the maintenance of existing as well as future infrastructure needs.
That’s because King won’t keep growing indefinitely. If we postpone the planning for and managing of our infrastructure today, the fiscal impacts will grow exponentially and result in potential decreases in municipal service level standards. Simply put, it would mean putting an extra burden on future taxpayers and that wouldn’t be a financially responsible decision.
If you have any questions about your 2017 tax bill, I’d encourage you to visit www.king.ca where we have put together a comprehensive “Frequently Asked Questions” guide to assessment and taxation. If you still have questions after reading that guide, contact King’s Director of Finance and Treasurer at 905-833-4010.

         

Community News

King family ‘packs it in’ for trip around the world

A King family of five has taken the idea of taking a hike, to the extreme. Sunny McGaw Whitehead, John Whitehead and their three children are crossing one big item off of their bucket list. It’s a sabbatical year adventure and it’s been in the planning stages for quite some time. John is a business development manager at a designer stone and tile company and Sunny is the VP of marketing for a large seafood importer. Their children – Angus, Duncan and Clementine – are in public school and they are all competitive athletes – tennis, gymnastics and hockey. They’ll need that energy as the family treks around the globe with only the basic necessities in hand. They’re calling the adventure “Five Backpacks.”

King author presents Canadian view of the American Revolution

Canada is currently known as the global peacekeepers. For us to get to this point, we have to understand our roots and historic conflicts. A King author examines the Canadian-American schism in his latest book, “Fire & Desolation: The Revolutionary War’s 1778 Campaign as Waged from Quebec and Niagara Against the American Frontiers.”

King woman names ‘musical quilt’

A King woman’s love for her country is quite evident. What’s more, LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell gets involved in all things Canadian. Beharriell helped put a name on an iconic creation that is the epitome of Canada. A contest was held to name this Six String Nation Guitar, and Beharriell’s entry was chosen.

Priestly celebrates Canada’s 150th

Employees at a King company came up with a unique idea of showing their national pride. Priestly Demolition invited its 350 employees to design a Canada 150/Priestly t-shirt. The winner, Nuno Vitorino, received $150 for his efforts, along with bragging rights. He came up with the winning idea.

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

Beneficiaries laud efforts of C150 Global Odyssey

The historic C150 Global Odyssey is not only about breaking records. It’s about supporting some very worthwhile causes. When Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob lift off early Canada Day morning, they will make history with the C150 Global Odyssey (C150GO).

Shannon Ella makes her mark as Z103.5 radio host

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

King’s Joan Kelley Walker helps raise the bar in reality TV

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

Property Brothers looking for local candidates for TV show

The Emmy nominated “Property Brothers” are now casting in York Region, for the next season this coming fall. They are looking for fun, interesting and ...

Letters to the Editor

