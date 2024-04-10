King’s Township-Wide Recreation Centre is in the news

April 10, 2024 · 0 Comments

King’s Township-Wide Recreation Centre (TWRC) continues making headlines.

Mayor Steve Pellegrini recently sat down with reporter Lana Hall from Novae Res Urbis, a municipal and planning publication, to discuss how the TWRC recently became the first such structure in Canada to achieve the Canada Green Building Council’s (CAGBC) Zero Carbon Building Design Certification.

This certification is awarded for new constructions which demonstrate climate leadership through innovative carbon reduction strategies and optimal building performance.

Slated to open in the fall of 2024, the multi-use recreation centre is located on 25 acres at the southeast corner of the King Campus of Seneca and will be accessible from 15th Sideroad. The facility will include an aquatics centre with a six-lane lap pool and leisure pool, two NHL-sized ice rinks, spectator seating, an artificial turf fieldhouse with running track, and a multi-use community space.

Mark Hutchinson, CAGBC vice-president of green building programs and innovation, is quoted in the NRU article as saying: “A good design team will make sure that they’re maximizing the efficiency of the system that pulls the heat out of the equipment that’s generating ice and provides it to other places in the building … (In the Township-Wide facility), it’s used in something like half a dozen different places, everything from the Zamboni water to the pool heating, to snow melting.”

Mayor Pellegrini said the Township’s recent implementation of Green Development Standards provide a framework for advancing sustainability in new developments throughout the Township to show both the development community and residents that King’s local government is serious about sustainable design too.

“This was just an opportunity to actually walk the talk,” Pellegrini told NRU. “We (created the standards) in partnership with the development community, and they actually adhere to them, and they work with us to make their developments sustainable. So if they’re doing it, we’d better be the leaders of it.”

You can read the full article at:

https://www.king.ca/sites/default/files/images/NRU_Township-Wide%20Recreation%20Centre_03.20.24.pdf

Mayor Pellegrini gave MP Francesco Sorbara a tour of the new Township-Wide Recreation Centre (TWRC). The project received $21.1 million in funding from the federal government in May 2021 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan.

Innovative features designed to reduce carbon emissions include all electrical building systems to recover waste heat, daylight optimization for energy efficiency, minimal dependence on gas-fired equipment and geothermal readiness.

Related

Readers Comments (0)