Schomberg Atoms skate to gold in Peterborough

February 22, 2017 · 0 Comments
In a journey through freezing temperatures, deepening snow and scaling rock barriers, the Schomberg Atom Red Wings brought home the title of a lifetime recently.
The Under the Lock hockey tournament is the only Canadian sanctioned open water tournament and is played on six rinks which are carved out of the Trent-Severn Canal beneath the shadow of the lift locks. A total of 18 teams from across Ontario met in Peterborough, which saw Schomberg advance to the finals to win their 6th match in the championship and complete their undefeated track record.
Unlike any other tournament these players have competed in, this one created memories of a lifetime. The players geared up in their hotels to be shuttled to the canal where they traversed the rocky shore to reach the ice. There were toques and scarves keeping the players warm as the Saturday temperatures dropped to -12C. The Sunday saw volunteer parents shoveling the ice at each whistle as the snow fell.
By the time of the semi finals, the Red Wings had mastered how to avoid losing the puck in the snow banks that took the place of the boards. The championship game against the Delhi Rockets was an stellar match as both teams had made the finals with undefeated track records winning their way through opposing groupings. At the final whistle, it was the Schomberg ability to dominate with forwards passing and cycling of the puck through their opponents zone until a defenceman was set up to let loose with the decisive shot.
Special mention goes out to goalkeeping which only allow in 4 goals in 6 match-ups, which was the best record in the tournament.
Congratulations to the team: Goalie Tim McCannell; defence: Klein McKendrick, Avery Tribe, Darian Vincent, Emiliano Friguglietti; forwards: James De Carvalho, Alejandro Diaz, Cameron Cooper, Jason Graham, Marcus Rose, Lukas Rossi, Sam Sinclair and Simon Wright.
You must be logged in to post a comment.