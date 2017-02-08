Headline News

Permits drop in King in 2016, but values rise

February 8, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 
The amount of building permits and municipal revenue may have dropped in 2016, but the value of construction has risen.
King councillors received a report recently highlighting permit activity in 2016.
In the report, it notes the building division received 51 complaints last year. They dealt with things like construction without a permit, unsafe conditions of structures and construction not according to approved plans. All of these, according to Peter Lavrench, chief building official, were followed through until “satisfactory compliance was obtained.”
The total number of permits issues and the resulting revenue decreased by 10-15% in 2016, over 2015 levels. There has also been a “substantial reduction” in sewer connection permits. This is fitting, staff noted, because capital works for both King City and Nobleton sewers have been completed.
The building division did see an increase in pool enclosures, accessory buildings and deck permits. This is likely due to the large number of new homes over the past few years.
Staff predict building permit activity for this year will be similar to 2016.
While the number of total permits dropped to 960 in 2016, from 1,124 in 2015, work value soared to $334.9 million. The biggest jumps were in agricultural operations, industrial, institutional, semis and residential additions.
Last year’s institutional value skyrocketed to $62 million, largely due to expansion plans at Seneca College. Industrial work also rose last year by more than $2 million. Decks on houses almost tripled last year.

