Headline News

York Region reports first human case of West Nile virus

August 24, 2016   ·   0 Comments

An individual in the City of Markham has tested positive for West Nile virus, marking York Region’s first human case of 2016.
“Education and awareness are key to avoiding West Nile virus infection,” said Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region’s Medical Officer of Health. “Remember to cover up or stay inside during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.”
York Region encourages residents to follow these simple Fight the Bite tips to reduce their chance of being bitten by mosquitos:
• Limit outdoor activities in the early morning and early evening, when mosquitos are most active.
• Cover exposed skin by wearing long sleeves, pants and socks.
• Use insect repellent containing DEET when outdoors.
• Clean or remove standing water sources, including bird baths, empty containers, outdoor toys and flower pots.
Mosquito activity varies from year to year. While it is important to know not all mosquitos are West Nile virus carriers, two mosquito traps have tested positive for the virus this year.
York Region’s annual West Nile virus control plan includes:
Mosquito control – Mosquito populations are reduced through a process called larviciding, using provincially and federally approved pesticides.
Mosquito surveillance – Each week between June and October up to 40 mosquito traps are set up across the Region, capturing and testing mosquitos for the virus.
Symptoms of West Nile virus may include fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, confusion, severe headaches and a sudden sensitivity to light. In rare cases, the virus can cause serious neurological illness including encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.
For more information on West Nile virus or any other public health related issue, visit york.ca/health or contact York Region Health Connection at 1-800-361-5653, TTY 1-866-252-9933.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

New site promotes local businesses

Shopping in King just got a little bit easier, thanks to the efforts of a King resident. Tom Marchese launched KingTownshipBiz, a subsidiary of DistrictBiz, a privately held company having roots right here in King Township. He came up with the idea this past February, deciding it was time to make it easier for the community to shop locally.

coppas ribbon

Coppa’s Fresh Market opens, offers first drive-thru

The Coppa family’s commitment to the community has come full circle, with the grand opening of their newest flagship store in King City. Coppa’s Fresh Market opened its doors Tuesday and held its official opening before a large, supportive crowd.

dancing sisters

Dancing sisters reflect on achievements

It’s been a successful year of dance for Kaitlyn and Lina Drummond. The sisters from Schomberg attend Simcoe Dance Academy in Bradford. Lina, 10, has been dancing competitively for four years and Kaitlyn, 9, has been dancing competitively for a year. Both have made remarkable achievements in the past few months.

ken orr

Orr & Associates opens new office in King City

King Township is blessed with some family owned businesses that have served the community for decades. One local business has been part of the very fabric of King City for more than 100 years!

abby cheque

Abby family day raises more than $15Gs for charity

The annual “We Belive in Abby Family Day” continues to give back. The event, held June 18 at Hickstead Park in Schomberg, raised $10,965.65 – all in a four-hour event! According to Becky Eveson, they will be donating $9365.65 to SickKids foundation. The “Cardiac Kids BBQ” was able to raise $1,600 for their organization.

grecchi season_3

TV star opens dance studio in Schomberg

Samantha Grecchi’s life so far has been “epic.” With a sky’s the limit attitude, Grecchi has decided to put down stronger roots in her home town, and become a business woman.

King secures conviction in large illegal dumping case

A Sharon man pleaded guilty in a Newmarket court to illegally dumping more than 40 fire extinguishers in a King Township ditch back in March. ...

Enjoy home-cooked meals through Pops’ Kitchen

The best investment we can make is in our own wellbeing. Eating healthy meals together isn’t a luxury, but rather a necessity.

Beth-Underhill-w-Linda-Pabst-Gryphon-Farms_DSC9814

Area poised to become ‘Canada’s Horse Country’

Local residents are keenly aware of the importance of the equine industry in this region. It’s much more than a sport or a hobby. Led by a passionate and talented group of equine experts, Headwaters Horse Country is poised to become nationally significant, with a goal of becoming “Canada’s Horse Country.”

hard at work peter

Kingscross becoming the most sought-after community

The word is out. As much as King residents may want to keep this oasis in the GTA all to themselves, discerning home buyers are eyeing an exclusive area near King City for their dream homes.

Letters to the Editor