Holiday Favourites

November 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

Give the gift of sound

from Cyber Acoustics

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Having an efficient work space is vital these days.

Working from home is now included in most work schedules. To do this efficiently, workers need the right equipment to stay connected.

Virtual meetings and online learning have become integral to education at all levels.

The need for quality computer accessories has increased, so communication links are strong and clear. At-home students and professionals benefit from quality speakers, headsets and microphones.

Meeting the needs is Cyber Acoustics, an audio leader in education for more than 25 years.

They offer a high quality headset, geared to the professional for home or office. Their top-of-the-line HS-2000BT boasts great sound quality, even in the hustle and bustle of a noisy office. That’s due to the two types of noise-cancelling technology – Active (ANC) and Environmental (ENC).

They’re light and sit securely on your head.

Adding to your recording or webcast arsenal is Cyber’s Professional USB Microphone with dual recording patterns. It boasts 24-bit recording with zero latency monitoring and is compatible with PC and Mac.

It’s the perfect microphone for gaming, live blog streams, podcast recordings, voiceovers, interviews, Zoom video conferencing, conference calls, FaceTime, singing, and music recordings. With both Omnidirectional and Cardioid (directional) recording patterns, this microphone is perfect for recording individual vocals.

It’s well built, easy to set up (plug and play) and answers the call. The unit’s multi-colored lights, with nine color control settings, are a bonus if you want some cool effects.

It’s so reasonably priced, you really can’t go wrong with this one.

Cyber’s Speaker Bar is another audio essential.

The USB powered speaker with Bluetooth can be connected to any PC, Mac or Chromebook with a single USB. You can also connect it to your smart phone.

It’s convenient and simply clips to the bottom of your monitor with accessible controls.

It’s great for hands-free calls on your phone, or for meetings on Zoom, Teams, Google Meet, Skype, or any other chat platform. Switching between USB and Bluetooth is simple and can be done with the push of a button.

It’s a perfect solution for those who don’t care for headphones.

It’s also surprisingly loud. That makes it ideal for music or movies.

It’s also plug-and-play.

This trio of high-tech components will have you set up nicely, getting the most out of your audio and video experiences.

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, including speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics is the only company in the industry to offer a wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly.

Whether for work or play, Cyber products have got you covered. They make great, inexpensive gift items this holiday season, too.

For more information about Cyber Acoustic products for schools, business and home offices, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/. Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Related

Readers Comments (0)