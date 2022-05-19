Unique device offers pain relief

May 19, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Enjoying a healthy lifestyle can sometimes have its drawbacks.
We love the outdoors and getting fit – using those muscles and joints for the first time in a while – can lead to some unexpected aches and pains.
Technology has come a long way in easing our pain.
Seedze Relief, a wearable instant relief kit, attacks many levels of chronic pain and stress. It can even help maintain a level of overall wellness.
Seedze Wellness launched their campaign innovative relief kit for pain and stress management. Seedze has really taken the “seed” of traditional asian medicine and upgraded it.
“Nowadays, people live fast and stressful lifestyles. And more and more people suffer from chronic pains and stress, especially with our dependence on digital screens. Yet because of time limitations or money limitations, few people can visit doctors regularly. We think it is necessary to create a product that make it easier for people to relieve their pains and stress,” said Dr. Woods Fivv, the founder of Seedze Wellness. “After more than 2 years’ research, experiment and testing, we create Seedze Relief. Seedze Relief is an innovative kit that is designed for self-care pain, stress and overall wellness enhancement anytime, anywhere.”
Seedze Relief Kit combines 3 therapies into one product: thermal therapy, plus infrared therapy and aromatherapy. Seedze includes 4 tiny heaters and 1 box of aroma-pads. Made with graphene materials, the heaters provide thermal and infrared radiation therapy. The aroma-pad is made of 100% pure plant extracts whose formula components have been used for thousands of years. The 3 therapies work together to create a synergy of instant relief effects. The heat from the heater helps the essential oils penetrate deeper into the body, help people get relieved and improve health.
The Seedze Wellness team hopes to bring Seedze to life through Indiegogo. For more information on the details, please visit their website at: www.seedze.com
Seedze Wellness is a startup company located in the U.S. that aims to improve people’s wellness with innovative products. With their own patented technology and experienced health experts, the team is committed to creating health products for a better life for people.
Seedze Wellness is dedicated to bringing more creative products to help more people live a better life.
This unique combination of proven therapies is unlike any other product on the market. The beauty of it is its size and portability, allowing you to use them at home, work, even in the car.
This is a great addition to our personal, home care arsenal. Keep an eye out for this gem!
Tags: pain relief, Seedze