Drinkmate’s home carbonator a game-changer

February 24, 2022

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

It’s time to pamper ourselves and prepare for the upcoming summer entertaining season.
With light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, hosts will love adding “Arctic Blue” to their entertaining repertoire.
Drinkmate, a leader in home drink carbonation, offers this blue model to their lineup. Carbonated beverage lovers can now add a pop of blue to their kitchens while enjoying healthier drinks from carbonated water to juice, and even cocktails.
The Arctic Blue color is a soft, pure, breezy bay blue with a twilight blue undertone. The perfect complement to any kitchen, Drinkmate enables users to add personality. The Arctic Blue home carbonator joins the existing color line that includes black, red, and white models.
Drinkmate’s countertop unit is one of the leading systems available in the Canada, the U.S. and UK. It boasts “proprietary technology” that allows consumers to carbonate any kind of beverage safely and quickly.
“We’re excited to offer carbonated beverage lovers with our new Arctic Blue model,” said Douglas Wang, CEO of Drinkmate. “It’s always been part of our mission to provide aesthetically pleasing units that don’t distract from our consumers’ decorating style. With the Arctic Blue expansion, they can now choose a pop of bright color to represent their unique personality.”
While there are many bubbly drink makers on the market, Drinkmate’s model is not only fun, it makes a statement. It reflects quality and is definitely a high end unit. It’s also fun and brings a smile to your face when you use it.
Fizz infuser technology gives you the freedom to carbonate any beverage. Not only water, but juices, cold tea or coffee, wine, cocktails, and more. So whether you want to create healthy sparkling drinks or craft cocktails, they have you covered.
Drinkmate gives you big savings over store-bought carbonated drinks. And it’s eco-friendly by cutting down on glass and plastic bottle usage. Not to mention the benefit of not lugging all those heavy bottles around. But most of all, you can get creative and have fun while making drinks with exactly the amount of fizz you like.
Drinkmate is also conscious about the environment and has expanded their convenient online Recycle & Refill CO2 exchange program. They also offer a C02 exchange box and return label.
Plastic bottles are not biodegradable and usage negatively impacts the environment by overflowing landfills, requiring high amounts of fossil fuel for production, and covering the ocean surface with plastic products, which endangers wildlife.
What’s more, the tremendous amount of plastic bottle waste that is dumped into oceans ends up getting inadvertently consumed by marine life, making its way into the human food chain. Drinkmate’s goal is to provide consumers with a convenient, fun, and healthy way to reduce overall plastic bottle use.
“It’s always been our goal to provide customers with a product line that enables them to easily make their own carbonated beverages, which can significantly reduce plastic bottle waste while also providing a healthier alternative to packaged bottled soda and water,” said Wang.
Drinkmate’s mission is to allow consumers to get creative in discovering new beverages, drink healthier and have fun, while reducing plastic bottle waste. Its proprietary technology allows the consumer to carbonate any kind of beverage safely and quickly.
Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company serves as the global headquarters for the Drinkmate brand with operations in Asia, Europe and the Americas.
For more information, please visit https://drinkmate-canada.com/



         

