Mayor Pellegrini re-elected, Rapa joins council

October 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Leading King council over the next four years will be veteran Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

Pellegrini swept the polls in Monday night’s election, attesting to his strength and popularity among King voters. This was the mayor’s first test in 16 years, as he was acclaimed in the last four elections.

Pellegrini outpaced newcomer Stephen Ferritto, collecting 5,787 of the 7,640 votes cast, for a 77% margin.

Ferritto took in a respectable 1,727 votes, or 235 of ballots cast.

In his victory speech, Pellegrini thanked the residents who placed their trust and confidence in him.

“Your support means so much, and I will work every day to earn that trust,” he said.

He thanked his wife Barbara, who throughout this campaign, has been his greatest “supporter, my closest advisor, and my steady source of strength. Campaigns demand a great deal of time and energy, and none of this would have been possible without her love, patience, and unwavering belief in me.

“To every volunteer, supporter, and friend who gave their time, displayed signs, made phone calls, attended events, and spoke with neighbours, thank you.

“This victory belongs to all of you. Campaigns are built one conversation at a time, and your commitment made the difference.”

Now that the election is over, it’s time to come together as one community, he said. Whether you supported him, another candidate, or chose not to participate, “I will work for everyone. Our shared goal is a stronger, safer, and more prosperous future for all residents.”

In the coming term he and council will focus on responsible leadership, building a vibrant community, protecting what makes our town special, and ensuring that future generations are proud to call this place home.

“I am optimistic about what we can accomplish together. When we listen to one another, respect different perspectives, and work toward common goals, there is no limit to what our community can achieve.

“I am honoured by your confidence, humbled by your trust, and excited for the work ahead. Thank you, and let’s get to work.”

The new face on council is Ivan Rapa, representing Ward 5.

Rapa earned 593 votes (38.65%) in the close race, taking in 70 votes more than second-place finisher Gregory Peri (34%). Stephen Ongaro finished third with 418 votes (27%).

Rapa said this campaign was about more than an election. “It was about the future of King City, the character of our community, the value residents receive for their tax dollars, and the need for thoughtful, responsible decisions about the changes taking place around us,” he said.

“Over the course of this campaign, I had the opportunity to speak with residents from all walks of life. Many shared their concerns about the direction our community is heading and expressed a desire for stronger leadership, greater accountability, and a fresh perspective at the council table. I heard those concerns, and I take that responsibility seriously.”

“I have always believed that if you care about a community, you have a responsibility to get involved and help make it better. This commitment is what led me to run for Council, and it will continue to guide me in this role.

“As your Ward 5 Councillor, I will bring an independent voice, ask the tough questions, challenge the status quo when necessary, and push for decisions that put the long-term interests of our residents first. I believe progress and responsible development must go hand in hand with protecting the character, natural beauty, and community spirit that make King City such a special place to live, work, and raise a family.

“I also recognize that earning your support is only the beginning. Trust must be earned every day through hard work, transparency, accountability, and results. I will approach this responsibility with an open mind, a willingness to listen, and the courage to speak up when I believe a different approach is needed.

“I would also like to thank my fellow candidates for participating in this democratic process and pushing me to work harder every day. Different perspectives are important, and our community is best served as a result.

“King City is at an important point in its evolution. The decisions made over the coming years will help shape our community for generations to come. I intend to approach those decisions with the determination, thoughtfulness, and accountability that residents deserve.

“You have given me the opportunity to be your voice at the council table. I intend to use it and hope to make you proud.”

Ward 1 incumbent Jordan Cescolini retained his seat, earning 1,052 votes, or 48%. Frank Provenzano was second with 601 (27.6%) ahead of third-place finisher Abrar Mohar with 522 (24%).

In his campaign, the third-generation King City resident said his commitment to the community is “deeply personal.”

Over the past eight years, he’s proven that experienced leadership gets real work done. Council has kept municipal tax rate increases below the rate of inflation on average, including two years at zero per cent, while protecting established neighbourhoods from out-of-scale infill, securing essential school zone safety upgrades, and safeguarding our agricultural lands.

Cescolini vows to continue to provide “forward-thinking stewardship that stands up to Provincial growth mandates, manages development correctly, and ensures our Township remains vibrant for the future.”

Incumbent Ward 4 Councillor Mary Asselstine was re-elected with a 49% vote of confidence. She tallied 781 votes, ahead of Frank Mastromattei with 548 (34%) and Jakob Schneider with 262 (16%).

Asselstine, in her campaign approach, stressed she’s added something equally important: the experience of knowing how to navigate municipal government and turn community priorities into action.

“I’ve listened. I’ve learned. I know how to get things done and I’m ready to keep working for you.”

Ward 2 Councillor David Boyd, Ward 3 Councillor Jennifer Anstey and Ward 6 Councillor Avia Eek were all acclaimed.

Voter turnout this year was 32.7%, which improved over the historic low turnout in 2022 of 21.4%

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