Terriers defend home turf, send Cougars home with a loss

November 24, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Robert Belardi
The Orillia Terriers took down the Schomberg Cougars 8-5 in the Cougars’ only match-up last week.
Travelling north and into hostile territory, the Cougars knew this was going to be a tough match-up. The Terriers sit in second place in the North Carruthers Division whilst the Cougars sit one spot behind.
In a clash of the titans it took six minutes for the game to open up. Austin Holenski (5) and Devin Edmonds (7) two minutes later gave the Terriers a quick lead. Cougars forward Marc Bottero put home his 14 goal of the season to put the game at 2-1.
In the second period the Cougars came out pouncing. Stuart Barber put home his ninth of the year, Jordyn Palazzo got his fourth and Luke Miehm earned his sixth to give the Cougars a splendid 4-2 lead.
But in a game where momentum had its way with everyone’s hopes, the Terriers thrashed in three goals of their own towards the end of the period to make it 5-4.
In the third period, Broderick Black put in his eighth of the year and former Cougar Sam Pink put his seventh of the season past his former team. Zach Gallow got the Cougars within two but Black put his ninth goal of the season in with 46 seconds left to seal the victory.
Tristan Szymanowski stopped 35 of 42 shots in the loss.
Wade Monague stopped 41 of 46 shots for the Terriers.
With this win the Terriers improve their record to 12-3-0-0 while the Cougars have their record set at 10-4-0-1 on the year.
Marc Bottero leads the team with 28 points (14G, 14A) and captain Cameron Kokelj is right behind him with 26 points (13G, 13A). Stuar Barber is the third Cougars player to have north of 20 points this year, as the new signing this offseason has 21 points (9G, 12A).
The Cougars will look to end off November this week at home against the Midland Flyers this Thursday at the Trisan Centre before heading out on the road to take on the Caledon Golden Hawks on Sunday.
Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. tonight (Thursday) and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.