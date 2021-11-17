Mizzoni spreads cheer with new Christmas song

November 17, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
King’s Len Mizzoni is hoping to make some spirits bright this holiday season with a new Christmas song.
“My Christmas Tree” is getting a huge push on the radio, especially south of the border.
Mizzoni said the song is particularly special to him.
The Christmas season is a special time of year for celebrating with family and friends and a time to also reflect on Christmases past and those who are no longer with us.
“This song is about the most perfectly decorated Christmas tree which reminds us of someone who is no longer here. The tree somehow shines brighter this year because it has a new angel looking down on us.
“This song was inspired by my granddaughter Gabriella ‘Gigi’ who passed away just before Christmas last year.”
The prolific singer-songwriter has a new album scheduled for release in January, entitled “I Know Who I Am.”
So far this year, Mizzoni’s music has over 5.2 million streams in 121 countries.
He considers himself as a strong songwriter, but make no mistake, Mizzoni is multi-talented. Not only does he write, perform and produce his own material, he’s an accomplished musician and former member of the Juno Award winning band Frozen Ghost.
“Five albums in five years, I would say thats pretty dam good for an independent ‘mature’ artist,” he said. “Like I always say ‘good music doesn’t come with a best before date.’”
For more on Mizzoni’s music, visit www.lenmizzoni.com
Tags: Len Mizzoni