King seeks input on budget, aims for 0% increase

October 20, 2021 · 0 Comments
The Township of King is inviting the community to provide input in the Township’s portion of the 2022 Budget through an online survey and public information session.
During the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Township is committed to keeping its portion of the annual property tax increase as close as possible to zero per cent.
The Township portion of King’s annual property tax funds operating budgets to fund current service levels, programs, and services as well as capital infrastructure. This includes snow removal from roads and sidewalks, road and bridge repairs and maintenance, fire and emergency services, parks, arenas, facilities and library branches.
A survey to gather public input on the 2022 budget is available on the Township’s engagement platform, SpeaKing, at speaking.king.ca until Nov. 1. Please take five to 10 minutes to share your thoughts on Budget 2022 with the Township. Input will be shared with Council as part of its decision-making.
King’s draft 2022 Budget will be available for review starting Nov. 1 at king.ca/budget. A virtual public information centre for the draft 2022 budget will be held on Nov. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. Register by emailing Peggy Tollett, Director of Finance/Treasurer at ptollett@king.ca.
The 2022 Budget will be presented for approval by Council on Nov. 15.
Visit king.ca/budget for more information and budget updates.
“We are fortunate to live in a beautiful township with a high quality of life and excellent municipal services,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
“King Township is fiscally responsible and is committed to keeping the Township portion of the annual municipal tax at zero per cent. King held the line on taxes in 2021 due to the impacts of COVID-19 and we continue to be committed to reducing the stress on our taxpayers.
“I encourage everyone to provide your input through the survey and to attend the online public information meeting to hear details about the proposed budget.”