Improvements coming to York’s water systems

October 13, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Improvements continue to be made throughout York Region’s water and wastewater system.
King City pumping station will also see some upgrades in the future, to meet growth demands.
King Township councillors received an update on York’s 2021 Water and Wastewater Master Plan from staff recently.
Wendy Kemp, York’s director of infrastructure asset management and Carolyn Truong, project engineer, explained details of the plan over the short and long-term.
Truong explained that the master plan update follows York’s practice of long-term planning and this update is a “recalibration” of plans. The decisions are guided by Yorks’ “One Water” principles which were introduced in 2016 and calls on the Region to “innovate, integrate and infrastretch.”
The new plans builds on the 2016 plan by extending growth forecasts to 2051, following the draft Land Needs Assessment and looking at the UYSS Water Reclamation Centre as a key component of long-term servicing.
Most of the 2016 projects have been carried forward, with some adjustments. An addition $1.4-billion is needed in new water and wastewater infrastructure. The program totals $4.3-billon over a 30-year horizon.
Truong noted the Region will continue to invest in groundwater treatment facilities in King and there are some key projects coming to King City with regards to long-term wastewater servicing.
Significant phased upgrades are coming to King’s system. Significant upgrades are needed downstream, in the York Durham Sewage System (YDSS).
The King City pumping station will see these upgrades in 2030, with a second phased planned for 2051.
Changes will be made along the way as we move forward and growth occurs.
The Nobleton Water and Wastewater Servicing EA is currently in progress, and it’s assessing servicing options to support growth. It’s looking at increasing groundwater supply capacity and wastewater servicing. The implementation of the EA recommendations is expected to take place between 2031 and 2041.
Until physical improvements are made locally, York continues to raise awareness on water conservation, reducing non-essential outdoor water use and encourages water efficiency in new home builds.
York also has an Inflow and Infiltration Reduction Strategy, which establishes targets specific to each municipality, tailored to reflect conditions in those areas.
An update to Regional Council on the master plan will take place in November, along with presentations to local councils, including King.
After a review period early in 2022, council is expected to endorse the plan.
Comments from councillors, including Mayor Steve Pellegrini, pointed to the high iron content in well water in King. Some of the improvements planned by York may help in this regard.
“The more York can do, the better,” he said.