King begins phased re-opening of facilities

August 18, 2021
King Township is re-opening more of its facilities and amenities this week and offering more Township services available for in-person appointments.
“Township staff are always reviewing when and how to safely re-open amenities or continue programming under public health guidelines. As we re-open, the Township is taking every precaution to ensure the safety and protection of our community and staff,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
What’s Open
In-person services are available by appointment every Wednesday at the King Township Municipal Centre (2585 King Road, King City) for the following:
Marriage licences, commissioning, planning services, zoning, Official Plan and related planning information for properties.
Submission of new Planning applications (Minor Variances, Site Plan, Zoning Bylaw Amendments, etc.).
Information related to on-going review of Planning applications in process.
Assistance completing Building Permit applications.
Obtaining general information or help regarding a proposed project.
Submission of Building Permit applications.
To schedule an appointment for any of the above services, email serviceking@king.ca or call 905-833-5321.
The Trisan Fitness Centre (25 Dillane Drive, Schomberg) including fitness track and group exercise has reopened. Membership sales are available. Pre-registration and COVID-19 screening are required. All bookings and registrations can be completed online by visiting www.king.ca/recreation.
King Township’s Heritage and Culture Centre re-opened Aug. 17 for tours and visits by appointment only. Visit https://www.king.ca/KHCC for more information. An outdoor concert is being planned for September. More details will be released at www.king.ca.
King Township Public Library Nobleton Branch also reopened this week for limited capacity in-person service. Hours of operation are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In-person services include: collection browsing and borrowing; a limited number of computers and study spaces will be available; photocopying, printing, scanning and faxing; and Township waste tag and recycling bin purchases.
Outdoor amenities remain open including parks, trails, playgrounds, splash pads, off-leash dog areas, basketball courts, tennis courts, skateboard parks and sports fields/courts for permits.
Pick-up of pre-ordered waste collection bins, bag tags and large appliance tags remain in place at the Municipal Centre every Wednesday and in-person at the Nobleton library branch, and curbside pickup at the Schomberg and King City library branches. Please place orders online prior to pick-up through the Online Services portal.
All staff continue to remain accessible by phone, email or virtual meeting. A listing of staff contact information can be found online at www.king.ca/staffdirectory.
Priority for all appointments and services will be given to King residents while non-residents will be accommodated subject to demand and availability.
Coming Soon
Re-opening of King’s indoor ice facilities are tentatively scheduled as follows:
Schomberg Arena – Tuesday, September 7; Nobleton Arena – Monday, September 27; King City Arena – Monday, September 27; Curling – Friday, October 1.
The Township is working toward a resumption of all other facilities and services in the fall based on demand and availability.
Residents can access all other Township services online, by phone or by email. Contact ServiceKing Customer Service Centre between Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by email serviceking@king.ca, phone at 905-833-5321 or online at www.king.ca/serviceking.
Please note that facility re-opening dates, in-person services and program offerings are all subject to change based on continually evolving provincial COVID-19 restrictions. Visit www.king.ca/covid19 for the latest news related to the Township’s plan for re-opening.