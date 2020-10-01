MPP Lecce lauds funding to expand internet access to King Township families

August 11, 2021 · 0 Comments
Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan announced the Ontario government is investing up to $600,000 to expand access to high-speed internet in King Township. This investment will connect up to 262 households in King.
“King families deserve access to high-speed internet, and this investment will help ensure our community is finally connected,” said Lecce. “Connecting homes, schools, small businesses and communities is critical as we build a modern economy and support the next generation of innovators in Ontario. Expanding internet access to families in King was a commitment I made, and I am proud to deliver for King as we work to get every home in Ontario connected by 2025.”
Across the province, the Ontario government is investing up to $14.7 million for 13 new projects under the Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program. These projects will bring reliable, high-speed internet to an additional 42 communities across the province.
“Broadband connectivity in King Township is one of Council’s key priorities as part of our Corporate Strategic Plan. We are thrilled that the Ontario Government is investing up to $600,000 to expand access to high-speed internet in King Township. This investment will connect just under 300 residents and 30 businesses which will have a significant impact in our community,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “The success of King’s ICON application is attributed to the dedication of staff, the strong collaborative working relationship with Internet Service Provider organizations dedicated to increasing broadband connectivity in King, the Township’s financial contribution to the project and through the Province of Ontario’s generous support.”
Ontario’s ICON investment will help expand high-speed internet to more areas, from Belleville to Bancroft, Muskoka Lakes to Puslinch, and Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls to Moose Cree First Nation. Ontario is partnering financially on these projects with various organizations who applied for provincial funding under the ICON program, including in King Township.
“Our government continues to bring high-speed internet access across the province, including to several remote and First Nation communities,” said the Honourable Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “This investment will connect over 17,000 homes and businesses with access to reliable, high-speed internet. We’re doing everything we can to help ensure no one is left behind in today’s digital world.”
These projects will help Ontario move forward in its plan to achieve 100 per cent connectivity after committing nearly $4 billion to ensure all Ontarians have access to high-speed internet by the end of 2025. This is the largest single investment in high-speed internet, in any province, by any government in Canadian history.
High-speed internet is critical for access to vital services like health care, education, employment and justice, while increasing opportunity for everyone. This investment is part of the 2021 Budget, Ontario’s Action Plan: Protecting People’s Health and Our Economy.
With vaccines being distributed, hope is on the horizon. Ontario’s Action Plan: Protecting People’s Health and Our Economy provides the resources necessary to finish the battle with COVID-19, building on the government’s record investments to protect health and jobs during the global pandemic.