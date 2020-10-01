Headline News

MPP Lecce lauds funding to expand internet access to King Township families

August 11, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan announced the Ontario government is investing up to $600,000 to expand access to high-speed internet in King Township. This investment will connect up to 262 households in King.
“King families deserve access to high-speed internet, and this investment will help ensure our community is finally connected,” said Lecce. “Connecting homes, schools, small businesses and communities is critical as we build a modern economy and support the next generation of innovators in Ontario. Expanding internet access to families in King was a commitment I made, and I am proud to deliver for King as we work to get every home in Ontario connected by 2025.”
Across the province, the Ontario government is investing up to $14.7 million for 13 new projects under the Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program. These projects will bring reliable, high-speed internet to an additional 42 communities across the province.
“Broadband connectivity in King Township is one of Council’s key priorities as part of our Corporate Strategic Plan. We are thrilled that the Ontario Government is investing up to $600,000 to expand access to high-speed internet in King Township. This investment will connect just under 300 residents and 30 businesses which will have a significant impact in our community,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “The success of King’s ICON application is attributed to the dedication of staff, the strong collaborative working relationship with Internet Service Provider organizations dedicated to increasing broadband connectivity in King, the Township’s financial contribution to the project and through the Province of Ontario’s generous support.”
Ontario’s ICON investment will help expand high-speed internet to more areas, from Belleville to Bancroft, Muskoka Lakes to Puslinch, and Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls to Moose Cree First Nation. Ontario is partnering financially on these projects with various organizations who applied for provincial funding under the ICON program, including in King Township.
“Our government continues to bring high-speed internet access across the province, including to several remote and First Nation communities,” said the Honourable Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “This investment will connect over 17,000 homes and businesses with access to reliable, high-speed internet. We’re doing everything we can to help ensure no one is left behind in today’s digital world.”
These projects will help Ontario move forward in its plan to achieve 100 per cent connectivity after committing nearly $4 billion to ensure all Ontarians have access to high-speed internet by the end of 2025. This is the largest single investment in high-speed internet, in any province, by any government in Canadian history.
High-speed internet is critical for access to vital services like health care, education, employment and justice, while increasing opportunity for everyone. This investment is part of the 2021 Budget, Ontario’s Action Plan: Protecting People’s Health and Our Economy.
With vaccines being distributed, hope is on the horizon. Ontario’s Action Plan: Protecting People’s Health and Our Economy provides the resources necessary to finish the battle with COVID-19, building on the government’s record investments to protect health and jobs during the global pandemic.



         

Community News

King native releases new single

Continuing to infuse a swirling breath of fresh air into today’s pop-jazz scene, multi-talented Schomberg-based artist Cynthia Tauro is “Right Here” with the release of her new single and video. As a song, “Right Here” illustrates how love slowly releases when it’s left unreciprocated. It adds to her well-regarded repertoire of soulful, sensitive, and intimate songwriting combined with evocative and immersive vocals over an intrinsic love of Latin and complex jazz harmonies.

FLATO is all about complete communities and giving back

It’s not often you come across a “community builder” who gives more than they take. FLATO Developments is one such company. They consider themselves community builders, which goes beyond simply erecting subdivisions or residential complexes. President Shakir Rehmatullah is passionate about what he does and he learned a long time ago to respect people and give a neighbourhood what it needs.

Flato Developments donates $20,000 to annual run

Flato Developments is proud and privileged to make a donation to the 18th annual Run for Vaughan event, in support of the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.Top-notch ...

Rising Native star targets Vatican’s crimes against humanity

A rising Native music sensation has set her sights on bringing the Vatican to the International  Court of Justice for Crimes Against Humanity.Madisyn Whajne from ...

Seneca makes vaccines mandatory for in-class learning

Seneca College, with a campus in King Township, is making COVID vaccinations mandatory for students this fall. They are the first post-secondary institution to implement such a policy.

Mizzoni releases song inspired by Indigenous tragedy

A prolific King singer-songwriter has released a new song, inspired by recent events. Len Mizzoni has released “They Found Us.” Mizzoni said the recent unfolding tragic events of the residential schools has inspired this new song.

Tonkiel invited to international event in Florence

King Township artist Grazyna Tonkiel has been selected and invited to participate in one of the most prestigious international art events, The International Biennale of ...

Funding supports crops research centre

Both the federal and provincial governments are supporting innovation in agri-food, by boosting the efforts of a King-based research facility. The governments are pitching in $150,000 to help drive new research at the Ontario Crops Research Centre. Details of the plan were delivered by Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe, and Ontario’s Minister for Transportation and for Francophone Affairs, and Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville.

YRDSB passes $1.5-billion budget for 2021-22 school year

York Region District School Board approved a balanced 2021-22 budget of $1,591,532,900 as recovery from the global COVID19 pandemic continues.“Thank you to all our community ...

Canadian report blocks path to justice, families say

Canada is standing firm that Iran takes full responsibility in the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, and will strongly pursue all avenues for reparations. That vow came from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week, when The Canadian Forensic and Examination Team released its report. The report stopped short of saying the tragedy was premeditated and some vagarities in the report are seen as a hurdle to getting justice, according to families of victims.

Commentary

Is ‘easy’ really what our species needs?

We are living in fast-paced times. We’re desperately trying to catch up to our always-expanding technology, but we have to wonder to what end. Our world, and our species, have seen more wonders, more advancements in the last 100 years than in all of our hundreds of thousands of years on this planet. In what can be seen as the blink of an eye, we’ve gone from horse and buggy to rides in space. We’ve gone from dying young to living long. We’ve switched from back-breaking work to modern luxury.

Mental clutter makes us lose our focus

A mind may be a terrible thing to waste, but it’s also a mysterious enigma that can drive you crazy. I was basking in the sunshine the other day during my lunch break. My mind wandered, as minds often do. I thought to myself that I should give my uncle a call to see how he was doing. The only problem was, he passed away more than 15 years ago. Wow.

Many ways to feed the mind, body and spirit

try to provide “food for thought” each week in my editorial columns. Sometimes I even provide actual food suggestions. As we reintegrate with our fellow humans in the coming weeks and months, we are looking for a new balance. Hopefully lessons learned over the past year will give us some renewed umph, or at least some motivation to get out, explore and become more fulfilled.

Reed diffusers bring back memories

t is often a challenge to keep our homes smelling fresh and inviting. Now that the pandemic is waning, we’re opening our homes again. Air freshers are one thing, but Clarri Hill has launched a lineup of reed diffusers that add a scent of luxury to your home.

Consumers continue to lose ground

We like to think of ourselves as a compassionate lot. Sure, we’re giving, caring and even tolerant. We welcome visitors and newcomers with open arms. We recognize almost every culture, every cause, every plight.

Counter top marvels by Instant Pot

Our kitchens have become more than simply our food prep areas. They are our sanctuaries, our family gathering spots. This is where magic happens. Current kitchens have become larger, more elaborate and more functional. Consumers are seeking convenience, ease and efficiency when it comes to counter top appliances. Two particular items have become a modern necessity, thanks to technological improvements and cutting-edge design.

‘Feel-good’ spending starting to take place

Citizens are starting to “break free” and are letting loose with the easing of restrictions. It seems we’ve beaten back the COVID enemy and life is unfolding as it should. Experts warn that we’re not totally out of the woods, and things won’t be “normal” until we enter stage 3. But the change is undeniable and so are the smiles.

Homeowners are more concerned with the quality of their indoor air, the air families breathe. There are many models of home air purifiers on the market today, and a new arrival has upped the ante. Instant Air Purifier is a sleek, modern, floor model that does way more than its small stature would imply. From Instant Brands, the makers of the famous cooker Instant Pot, this air purifier offers comfort at the touch of button. One of the best features of this model is that you “set it and forget it.”

Home ownership dreams are fading

For previous generations, keeping a roof over one’s head was a priority. For our parents, owning a home, and perhaps a bit of property, was their dream. Many accomplished it with blood, sweat and tears. In the 1960s and ‘70s, real estate was still pretty reasonable as were the interest rates. Thirty-year amortization and low-interest mortgages were fairly easy to come by.

Dental health gets a technological boost

There’s no better reason to leverage technology than for our own health. Dental hygiene is much more important than most people think. Improving our oral health comes in a new, space-age form – ToothWave. ToothWave is gentle, nonabrasive and comes equipped with four vibration modes, so users can select whichever sensation is most preferred from three different levels of bristle vibration to no vibration at all.

Letters to the Editor

