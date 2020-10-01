Pineapple Purveyor brings the world to you

March 31, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative
The travel industry is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic. Such losses are unimaginable.
Travel restrictions over the past year have nixed almost everyone’s vacations and plans to get away from it all.
King-based The Pineapple Purveyor is passionate about curating travel finds and experiences for its clients. Even though people might not be able to travel the world right now, it doesn’t mean “we cannot bring the world to them, through our online virtual experiences; social events, cooking classes and mixology sessions,” according to Joanne Henry.
“Using the world as our canvas The Pineapple Purveyor provides curated and travel finds and experiences. Each event will connect ‘travellers’ to a world of experiences, whether that is learning how to make the most perfect margarita with a luxury hotel based in Mexico or mastering how to pasta with a cooking school in Tuscany.”
Henry explained that like many in the travel and meetings industry, her business was hit hard due to COVID-19. 2020 started as a promising year with many meetings and events on the books, but ended up being a year full of cancellations and re-bookings.
“That said, I truly believe that challenges bring opportunities.
“Part of my business and marketing plan as an independent event professional was to host various in person events for clients and prospects be they educational in nature, ‘edutainment’ or community give back to help build my brand and business. When COVID hit, despite my clients cancelling all their events, I still continued with my business building events going virtual.”
In many cases she partnered with her fantastic hotel partners. After posting about some of these events on social media she received inquiries from many “non-event industry” people asking if they could join in.
“It dawned on her that its just not event professionals but most everyone is missing travel these days. People who are passionate about travel are really craving the connections that they make during a stay at a fabulous hotel or resort, be it a waiter, bartender, concierge or even other fellow guests and travellers. Everyone can benefit from a ‘mental’ vacation,” she said.
With that in mind, Henry launched a new business venture, the Pineapple Purveyor. It’s dedicated to those who love and miss travel.
“Despite the pandemic and current travel restrictions one might not be able to travel the world, but that doesn’t mean we can not bring the world to you! Using the world as our canvas, the Pineapple Purveyor provides curated travel finds and authentic experiences.
“Each event will connect you to a world of experiences, whether that is learning now make the most perfect cocktail with luxury hotel or mastering gnocchi with a cooking school in Tuscany. While originally focused on the leisure traveller, the Pineapple Purveyor has received great interest for both corporate and social groups and is able to create bespoke private events.”
The Pineapple Purveyors first event was with the Conrad Hilton in Punta de Mita, Mexico where they hosted 30 “travellers” for a virtual culinary event in celebration of National Margarita Day. Guests were treated to a cooking demonstration by the head chef as well as a mixology demonstration on how to make the perfect margarita. The Pineapple Purveyor is hosting a pizza making workshop with a Hotel in Old Montreal that is specially designed for kids and families.
“I am in discussions with a number of other well known hotels and resorts on curating future programs, lots more to come,” Henry said.
The Pineapple Purveyor also has a curated candle collection inspired by favorite travel destinations and also, has shares a number of delicious Hotel recipes. The perfect site for those who love travel!
For more information please reach out to Joanne ThePineapplePurveyor@Rogers.com or check out our website ThePineapplePurveyor.com
