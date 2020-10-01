General News

King couple pens book on infertility

March 17, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

A King City couple wants to help spread awareness about infertility to youngsters.
Stephanie and Vince Macri are promoting their book, “Auston the Magical Egg,” in time for Canadian Infertility Awareness Week (April 18-24).
Stephanie pointed out that 1 in 6 Canadian couples face troubles to conceive children. It is more common now than ever before that children are being conceived through assisted reproductive measures, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF).
“My husband Vince and I struggled to conceive for many years and have faced a large amount of heart ache throughout our journey to parenthood.”
The book is admittedly very close to their hearts. It uses simple, light-hearted language and imagery appropriate for young children. It also sticks as close to the truth as possible, explaining how children conceived through assisted reproduction (like IVF) came into this world.
Macri said they feel extremely blessed to have their “miracle baby, Mason,” who was conceived via in vitro fertilization.
Once Mason was old enough to start asking questions, the couple began thinking about how common their journey was, and how few resources there are to help parents figure out how, or even if, to share that journey with their kids.
“We hope our story helps families, like our own, communicate about a tricky subject, and help children like Mason understand not only how common this journey has become, but more importantly, how special they are.”
The couple had ideas for the book for some time and finally started to put pen to paper last spring, wrapping up the manuscript last summer.
“Publishing our book was a huge and optimal goal for us – we really wanted to have something special not only for our family, but something to share with families just like ours within the infertility community.”
The writing process was new to them and involved a lot of research.
“We researched a lot and met with several publishing companies to fully understand the scope of the business, and understand the full end-to-end process. We finally decided to go ahead with FriesenPress, which is a well known Canadian-based publisher. They were fantastic and held our hands the entire way.”
The response from readers has been “overwhelming.” Comments like “it gave me goosebumps” and “wow – what a beautiful story” are among the feedback.
“It has really resonated with our readers, specifically those that have struggled through their journey to parenthood, or even know a loved one who has. Whether you have been directly impacted by infertility or not – the story is truly light-hearted for any child to really understand and know how loved they really are,” Stephanie said.
The main takeaway from the story is they want readers to understand that families come in different shapes and sizes, and sometimes parents need a little help, time, and a bit of magic to become parents. That children who were conceived through assisted reproduction understand how common this has become, but more importantly understand how special and loved they really are.
Stephanie admitted that she’s a “huge infertility advocate who shares awareness, support, and ultimately hope to the infertility community.” She participates in several podcasts, vlogs, and is current a blogger for Fertility Matters Canada.
The book is available at over 40,000 retailers across the globe. You can visit the website directly at www.austonthemagicalegg.com for purchase, which links out to the following links: directly through our publishes @ FriesenPress, Amazon, Chapters/Indigo, iTunes Bookstore, etc.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Air fryers have become a must-own appliance

KWS Staff ­– Air fryers have been soaring in popularity. People like them because they’re convenient, easy to use and provide a healthier cooking method. We found one that checks all the boxes. Uber Appliance was crafted in 2015 out of a passion for bringing functional yet retro sleek kitchen appliances for the modern home.

King couple pens book on infertility

A King City couple wants to help spread awareness about infertility to youngsters. Stephanie and Vince Macri are promoting their book, “Auston the Magical Egg,” in time for Canadian Infertility Awareness Week (April 18-24). Stephanie pointed out that 1 in 6 Canadian couples face troubles to conceive children. It is more common now than ever before that children are being conceived through assisted reproductive measures, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF).

King Township man seeks Health Canada approval for new anti-virus mask

A Schomberg man has developed a mask that is designed to kill almost every virus, and he wants one in the hands of every Canadian. He’d even love to see one on the face of every person around the globe. Andre Milne, of Unicorn Aerospace, just released his prototype CuRVE mask, with patented respiratory virus elimination ﬁltration. Tweaking commonplace parts, Milne has a product that he hopes can kill almost any virus, from Ebola to COVID.

New electric vehicle chargers coming to King

King Township will be getting a boost from the federal government, to install electric vehicle chargers across the municipality. Along with funding from the municipality, this will allow for the installation of between 10 and 12 electric vehicle charging stations, amounting to over 20 charging connectors.

Studio Tour King 2021 goes virtual

Visiting the country is a wonderful way to spend a weekend. It offers the opportunity to explore quaint villages and the studios of the local artists and artisans whose artwork often reflects the landscape around them. In King Township, each spring brings the Studio Tour King, typically held at the end of April. Unfortunately due to the pandemic and public health restrictions, the studio tour cannot be in person but will be held virtually.

Groups say Bill 257 allows MZOs

A provincial act supporting broadband across Ontario contains a potentially destructive policy. Environmental Defence, Ontario Nature and Ecojustice say Bill 257 exempts Ministeral Zoning Orders (MZOs) from planning laws and policy. This new law, they stress, would allow environmentally destructive projects to go forward even if they contravene basic planning rules.

Kingbridge Centre expands business purpose

The iconic Kingbridge Centre is evolving, after providing unique services over the last two decades. Founded in 2001 by John Abele, cofounder of Boston Scientific and a global leader in the field of less invasive medicine, the centre’s vision encompassed a passion for technological inventions, concepts and ideas made to benefit communities and society as a whole.

Beretta Farms makes appearance in new documentary

Fresh off a starring appearance in A&W’s grass-fed beef advertisements, Beretta Farms is taking on another high-profile media role – this time in Grass Farmers, an A&W produced documentary that examines regenerative agriculture and low-impact ranching in Canada.

Centre offers immersive online exhibit

A novel partnership between a local software company and King Heritage & Cultural Centre (KHCC) has resulted in a free virtual exhibit titled Stories of King, features interesting and lesser-known tales from the Township. While the KHCC continues to be closed to visitors, their staff continues to work on new projects behind the scenes.

Nobleton singer releases new single, ‘Take a Chance’

A Nobleton singer-songwriter has put his emotions on his sleeve with his new single. Country artist Matt Morson offers the public “Take a Chance,” a ballad that’s a song of hope, as much as it’s a song of love.

Commentary

Stigma, access plague mental health sufferers

Our bodies may be our temples, but our minds are our palaces. Our human CPU holds everything that we are, our very essence if you will. Not only does our brain control every bodily function, but it lets us imagine, live life and yes, escape.

Venturing down many rabbit holes

For decades, humans have been aware of the existence of black holes in the universe. These all-consuming regions pull in everything in their path and the gravity is so strong not even light can escape it. Black holes often occur when suns die. There’s nothing like it on earth, and fortunately not one within earshot in our solar system.

Step up to Riobel products in your home

Our kitchens reflect who we are and what we value.Kitchen renovations are among top of mind for most homeowners. And prospective home buyers are looking ...

Addressing poverty can’t come soon enough

And, according to Clint Borgen, poverty is relatively cheap to address and “incredibly expensive to ignore.” I think the pandemic has given us all a big jolt, a reawakening of sorts. Poverty, in all of its guises, is abundant, right here at home.

Pandemic has sparked innovations

Human history is filled with some very amazing accomplishments. It seems that some of our greatest achievements arise out of the ashes like the mythical Phoenix – good things come from very bad experiences.

The rich bounce back, others never will

John F. Kennedy once said that “if a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.” The “mega-rich” will recoup COVID-losses in record-time yet billions will live in poverty for at least another decade.

Pandemic derails other important news

Many average citizens will say they’re fed up with daily reports on COVID-19. It’s headline news here, and in fact in every major city around the world. Everywhere you look, there’s news about the pandemic.

Local media always has your back!

Arthur Miller once said that a good newspaper is like a “nation talking to itself.” And Robert Peel believed that public opinion is a compound including “newspaper paragraphs.”

Trying to stay connected with fellow humans

Poet John Donne pointed out that no man is an island. Our personal networks – our connections to one another – are facing unprecedented strain. This is perhaps one of the keys to the mounting stress during the current pandemic.

Some failing grades in remote learning

Let’s face it folks, we are grooming a whole new generation of e-learners. The pandemic has somewhat forced the government’s hand and upped the remote learning game. The Province is on a new direction toward improved remote learning systems, to make Ontario more competitive and give our students a “leg up.”

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open