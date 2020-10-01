COVID claims more lives at King Lodge

December 9, 2020 · 0 Comments
The toll from COVID-19 continues to grow. The virus claimed the lives of six more residents of King City Lodge.
On Monday, a 90-year-old woman and 89-year-old man passed away.
Two fatalities were reported by York Health on Friday. One was an 88-year-old female and the other was a 72-year-old male.
A 91-year-old woman died Dec. 3 and and 84-year-old male died Nov. 22.
Currently, York Region has 61 open outbreaks (23 institutional, 25 workplaces, 11 schools, 2 child care) and 362 closed outbreaks.
You must be logged in to post a comment.