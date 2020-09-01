General News

York Region placed under modified stage 2 restrictions

October 21, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

The Region of York has entered modified stage 2 COVID-19 restrictions.
The restrictions will last for 24 more days and came into effect Monday.
York joins Ottawa, Peel and Toronto public health regions in a modified Stage 2, as a result of their trends in public health indicators, including higher than average rates of COVID-19 transmission.
King Mayor Steve Pellegrini said it’s very unfortunate, but necessary. He pointed out these measures are coming from the medical officers of health, not the politicians.
He pointed out York (and King) are not immune to the virus, and local numbers are escalating. He did admit, however, the lion’s share of cases are in York’s urban centres.
These restrictions include the closure of indoor dining and drinking in bars and restaurants, and the closure of gyms, fitness centres, cinemas, performing art and gaming venues. In addition, organized public gatherings will be reduced to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
As positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the province, York Regional Council and York Region’s Medical Officer of Health acknowledged the provincial government and the Chief Medical Officer of Health for taking difficult but decisive action to help stop the spread of this virus in our communities.
“While this is not the news any of us wanted to hear, it is a grim reminder the virus is still a threat to the 1.2 million people who call York Region home. It also serves as a signal we all must continue taking steps to keep each other, our families and our communities safe,” said a joint statement from York Chair Wayne Emmerson and Karim Kurji, medical officer of health.
“The impacts of COVID-19 continue to take a toll on everyone, including individuals, families and businesses across York Region. It is vital we all follow the public health measures in place, including staying at home when feeling ill, maintaining physical distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, limiting gatherings to those in your immediate household and wearing a face mask or covering when physical distancing is not possible.
“York Region will continue to work with partners in the provincial government to monitor emerging COVID-19 trends within our communities.
“By working together and supporting each other we will get through this second wave and continue to build strong, caring and safe communities we all call home.”
Queen’s Park officials noted in York, the number of cases and hospitalizations are currently trending upwards and further action is required to help stop the spread of the virus in this community.
From Oct. 3 to 9, York Region’s case rate increased by 49 per cent to 38.7 per 100,000 people, above the provincial average. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region have doubled over the past week. In addition, the rate of infection is increasing; the positivity rate is 2.77 per cent, well above the high-alert threshold of 2.5 per cent. Since Oct. 3, York Region has seen the total number of patients requiring an ICU bed jump from 63 to 72, and the number of patients requiring a ventilator went from 19 to 25 across the region.
Stage 2 measures include reducing limits for all social gatherings and organized public events to a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors where physical distancing can be maintained. The two limits may not be combined for an indoor-outdoor event.
Indoor food and drink service in restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments, including nightclubs and food court areas in malls are prohibited.
Indoor cinemas, performing arts centres and venues (except for rehearsing or performing a recorded or broadcasted performance subject to conditions, including no spectators) are also closed, as are museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks.
In-person teaching and instruction (e.g. cooking class) are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, with certain exemptions, including for schools, universities, colleges of applied arts and technology, private career colleges, the Ontario Police College, etc.
Team sports are limited to training sessions (no games or scrimmages).
Schools, child care centres, and places of worship will remain open in these communities and must continue to follow the public health h measures in place. Before-school and after-school programs will also continue to be exempt from these new restrictions and will remain open.
In addition to the measures being implemented in the Ottawa, Peel, Toronto and York regions, the Chief Medical Officer of Health continues to remind all Ontarians to:
• Limit trips outside of home, except for essential purposes such as work where it is not possible to work from home, school, grocery shopping, medical appointments, and outdoor healthy physical activity.
• Stay home if unwell, even with mild symptoms
• Limit travel to other regions in the province, especially from higher transmission to lower transmission areas, for essential purposes only.
• Practise physical distancing of at least two metres with those outside your household.
• Wear a face covering when physical distancing is a challenge or where it is mandatory to do so.
For additional protection, the Ontario government is encouraging everyone to download the new COVID Alert app on their smart phone from the Apple and Google Play app stores.
“As the number of new cases in York Region continue to rise, it is evident that additional action is required to keep residents and workers safe from further spread of the virus,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Our government will continue to listen to the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other health experts, so we can safely keep our schools open, protect our seniors and most vulnerable, and avoid the need to take harsher measures in the future. The health and well-being of Ontarians is and will remain our top priority.”



         

The Region of York has entered modified stage 2 COVID-19 restrictions. The restrictions will last for 24 more days and came into effect Monday. York joins Ottawa, Peel and Toronto public health regions in a modified Stage 2, as a result of their trends in public health indicators, including higher than average rates of COVID-19 transmission.

Artist Ernestine Tahedl holds gallery shows

King’s renowned abstract artist Ernestine Tahedl hasn’t let the pandemic show her down. Tahedl’s work will be featured at Gallery 133. The exhibit, “Transposition: Music to Painting,” will run Oct. 24 through Nov. 14. The exhibition includes the most recent paintings by Ernestine Tahedl portraying iconic works by Bach, Brahms, Bruckner and other great composers.

Residents rally against York move to examine corridors

A decision by York Regional Council to look at developing land along highway corridors has led to a rallying cry from local residents and environmental groups. York voted to reiterate its request to develop a process allowing municipalities to access strategically located employment lands in these corridors. Council also asked the Province to permit the extension of Great Lake based servicing, as an option to service settlement areas within the Greenbelt Plan and Oak Ridges Moraine Plan areas.

Local actress returns for season 2 of Detention Adventure

Teen dramas can have substance. And CBC Gem’s original series Detention Adventure returns for season two with plenty of it.

Don’t miss Sip & Savour 2020 – Home Edition

An unusual year calls for an exceptional affair – and that’s exactly what the King Township Food Bank has planned for this year’s Sip & ...

More charges laid against physician

A physician practising in King faces even more charges.Investigators with the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section, laid additional charges against ...

Local entrepreneur vows to help others, uncovers mysteries

There’s an inconspicuous shop on Schomberg’s Main Street. Artistic and intriguing. The door is wide open and behind the heavy, theatre style burgundy curtain is an eclectic office. At first glance, it’s part museum, part design studio. Unlike other shops, this one also houses a modern replica of Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machine.

York Region updates COVID-19 dashboard to include schools

The Regional Municipality of York has added information on its COVID-19 dashboard to include suspect and confirmed cases in schools at york.ca/covid19dataProviding this data will ...

More King homes will have internet access

More than 2,000 King Township homes will have increased internet access, thanks to improvements by Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service. The service will be available to approximately 29,000 residences in York Region by the end of the year, including about 2,500 homes in King Township. Customers can check availability of the service at their home at Bell.ca/FastInternet. The site is continually updated as the service is expanded into new areas.

Galt Family Foundation aims to reward local volunteer work

When John and Sandra Galt first moved to King 20 years ago, they were immediately struck by the selflessness of the community’s volunteers. Volunteers formed the backbone of their son’s baseball league and daughter’s Girl Guide troop, and were the driving force behind family events like the Schomberg Fair and Main Street Christmas. Charity auctions and dinners, hosted by the local Lions Clubs, were another source of entertainment for the couple.

On your mark, get set, stumble!

We’ve been presented with some unusual and often difficult challenges lately. It has meant many of us have had to alter our behaviour, habits, routines and even way of thinking. We’ve had to adapt, to modify, to change. Easy for some, not so effortless for some of us “older” people.

Mother Nature offers stress relief in spades

Reality is the leading cause of stress, according to Lily Tomlin. There’s nothing quite like a dose of reality first thing in the morning to get you moving. I prefer a freshly brewed cup of coffee.

Earning one’s place in this world

The world is a busy and crowded place. With a population of roughly 7.8 billion, just how do we stand out? A line from an Amazon Prime show made me think: “What have you done today to earn your place in this crowded world?” While the show is a portrayal of humankind’s dark side, it poses an interesting question.

Observations from the inside looking out

Looks, outward appearances, are for other people. A realization dawned on me the other day, one that may change the way we look at ourselves, or rather, glance outward. I don’t have a concrete idea of what I look like.

When will our social bubbles burst open?

As human creatures, none of us can live without relationships. We can’t survive in total isolation. There’s a huge difference between the distance that divides us and barren solitude. Forced isolation, or a confinement to our own social bubbles, may very well be our undoing.

We need the means to make a difference

We all have the power within us to make a difference and change the world. Our one act, donation and especially our vote can alter the future. Small daily baby steps can eventually lead to a long and productive journey. We probably make a difference each and every day, maybe more than we realize.

Facing adversity with nonchalant indifference

Lately, I’ve found myself being more apathetic, or at least mildly indifferent, to the goings-on around me. A few unforseen expenses, car repairs and events unfolding not as expected, have left me somewhat deflated. Along with that loss of air pressure is a feeling of “que sera, sera.”

Birthdays remind me of aged Limburger!

Clint Eastwood said aging can be fun if you simply lay back and enjoy it. Many others believe aging is much better than the alternative – dying! Of course, reaching a certain age has its benefits, not the least of which is a certain smidgen of wisdom. Like a fine wine, I’ve reached a decent vintage, even though no one is interested in this particular blend of middle age man stuff.

Consumers are in fight or flight mode

The fallout from the pandemic has infiltrated our wallets and purses. “We can’t afford that,” will likely become the new battle cry for average Canadians.

Dreams are necessary in our life’s journey

Supertramp, in its 1974 hit, criticized someone for being “nothing but a dreamer,” and not making their dreams come true by acting on them. It can be argued that tomorrow is, in fact, today’s “dream” for it has yet to transpire.

