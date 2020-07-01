Crash Sports padding up for the winter season

September 1, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Robert Belardi
The Schomberg community has been valiant in supporting their own. The town defines what it truly means to bind together as a community.
No, this isn’t a movie in case you were wondering. It is reality and that might not be what you hear very often.
Chris King and his family (wife, father and two sons) have owned Crash Sports on the edge of Schomberg and New Tecumseth for the past year and a half. Like everybody, he didn’t expect the surging force of COVID-19 to penetrate society, let alone his business.
But, if there is a positive takeaway to dig up beneath the rubble, it is the support from the township that has left its mark in King’s books.
“I’ve had people come by just to check on us and see how we’re doing and drop us off a coffee and pat us on the back and say ‘we hope the season starts.’ It’s reassuring to know the community is behind us,” King said.
What King also did not expect is the rise in sales of individual sporting equipment that has managed to keep the business afloat. King cannot keep his hands on inline skates, bicycles and golf equipment. He says,he hasn’t been able to order in cycling and weight training equipment. What he has been able to bring in is hockey equipment, with little sales as its only downfall.
“Our goalies (hockey) normally buy at the beginning of August to mid-August. And we’ve only seen up a couple goalies and mid-August until now is when players usually buy, but because of the push back of the season we’ve had a well-below expected August in terms of hockey equipment sales.”
With the purchase of equipment from the store, Crash Sports enables the customer to return the equipment at any point and receive store credit. King will buy back the equipment and provide the customer with an in-store credit that can be put towards another purchase.
Originally from Aurora and Newmarket, King, has always been employed in the sports equipment business up until a year and a half ago, when he decided to open up an individual location with his family.
King is also an avid sports fan and keeping a close eye on professional sports such as hockey and basketball.
He says sports is meant to unite people and even without any fans in the arenas, it is uniting those who are watching the playoffs right now.
He hopes the Vancouver Canucks go far in the playoffs as the only Canadian left. The Canucks are up against the Vegas Golden Knights who finished first in the Western Conference this year.
For more, give them a call at 905-939-7667.
