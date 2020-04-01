King joins Digital Main Street’s ShopHERE to support local businesses

To help support local small businesses, King Township is joining the ShopHERE program, with a goal of helping local businesses sell online this year.ShopHERE, powered ...

Our recent seclusion has likely led to a more meticulous household cleaning routine. Keeping our homes spotless and free of allergens helps us breathe a bit easier. The most common tool against dust, dander and dirt is our trusted vacuum. Just as we embrace our smart phones and devices, we have a new tool in our arsenal. Dyson has once again upped the game with its smart V11 Absolute cordless vacuum.

We all need a little boost to our physical and mental health during these unusual times. The benefits and sense of wellbeing we get from plants, gardening and nature are undeniable. With that in mind, King’s Connon Nurseries is providing residents with a cornucopia of products and ideas to get you on the road to recovery.

Some local film students haven’t let the current situation slow down their enthusiasm. “Deeper than Blue” a short documentary made by a group of six students, including local Schomberg filmmakers Nicole and Sara Hayward, has been accepted into four film festivals around North America.

A local entrepreneur, whose business was impacted like so many by COVID-19, has found a way to meet the challenges. Lisa Iafrate, of TaLii Towels, said the world changed forever March 5 and her online store stopped receiving orders for her unique absorbent towels.

For many Beretta Farms customers, visiting the brand’s home base on 800 acres of rich, rolling hillside in the heart of rural King, is like stepping into another world. Whether it’s at one of the brand’s educational “Farm Days,” or during their bi-weekly farmers’ market, visitors are able to see exactly the kind of free-range fields their food is raised on. It’s this level of transparency that has led to the brand’s considerable success throughout their near 30 years in business.

he current global pandemic has taught us a great deal about hygiene and fighting bacteria. We’re becoming quite proficient at disinfecting all surfaces that we come in contact with. Being confined to our homes makes one thing perfectly clear – the air we breathe at home has to be clean and free from pathogens.

We’re all facing a common enemy in COVID-19. It’s a battle we’re winning, thanks to the tireless efforts of the frontline workers and health care professionals.

Times of distress are perhaps as important to record, if not more, as times of joy. In keeping with that idea, the King Heritage and Cultural Centre (KHCC) has launched a project titled Collecting Covid-19: Recording history in the midst of a global pandemic.

The King Township Food Bank is accepting financial donations at this time. According to director Carol Ann Trabert, they are grateful for the spontaneous donations that have been coming in, but they are not encouraging food donations at this time. All the food that’s being packed has been in the depot long enough to not be contaminated in any way.