Society cancels 170th Schomberg Fair

March 25, 2020 · 0 Comments
The members of the Schomberg Agricultural Society made the very difficult decision to cancel the annual spring fair.
They decided to cancel what would have been the 170th fair, “out of an abundance of caution.”
Board members said the decision was not an easy one, however, the rapidly changing threat of the COVID-19 virus is becoming increasingly more concerning and “we feel it is our responsibility to do everything possible to avoid any risk to you, the community and the many fairgoers who would be visiting our beloved town of Schomberg.”
They are working to make the 2021 fair the “biggest and best yet.”
