Sports

NobleKing peewee Knights win title

February 19, 2020   ·   0 Comments

The peewee Knights champs consisted of (back, l to r) Trainer Vic Sgro, Joseph Forgione, Assistant Coach Dominic Fortuna, David Mattei, Assistant Trainer Lennie Zambon, Kyle McLauchlin, Kylan Walker, Carmen Provenzano, Head Coach Fab Grossi, Manager Julio Mendez, (middle row) Cristian Zambon, Gianmarco Veri, Marcus Fortuna, Lucas Devito, Christian Sgro, Front row: Stephen Grossi, Julian Mendez, Lucas Boodhoo, Joseph Hinton, Gianmichael Niro. Missing in the photo was Corey Macchione.

By Fab Grossi

They say three times a charm. In the case of the NobleKing Knights peewee team it was definitely true.
The Peewee Knights made their way over the border to represent King Township and Canada at the 2020 Buffalo Winter Classic. The team was determined to make a mark after a disappointing loss in the finals at the recent holiday Silver Stick tournament and an early exit in their Ottawa tournament. The Knights were the only Canadian team in the tournament which added to the excitement of the event.
In their first match on Friday they came out flying, defeating a tough squad from Winterhurst, Ohio 10-2. It was a patient adjustment on the players’ part to USA hockey rules. In the second game of the day, the Knights travelled to the first outdoor venue and faced off against the Cheektowaga Warriors. The game was a hard fought back and forth battle and the home team Warriors came up on top 4-3 in the final minutes of play. It was a demoralizing victory as the players were greeted with chants of “USA” from the opposing team’s parents as they walked off the rink in the change rooms. Those chants would come back to haunt those parents as it was a driving force for the team for the remainder of the tournament.
Because of the loss, day two presented a do or die match-up versus the West Seneca Canadiens. The Knights were focused and disciplined in their game plan and came out on top with a decisive 12-1 victory, pretty much cementing a ticket to the finals on Sunday. One round robin game remained on Sunday against the Kent Cyclones of Ohio. Typically, early Sunday morning games at away tournaments are always a challenge with consecutive late nights and the absence of home cooked meals. They are even more so when a team is up against the bottom seeded team of the division with nothing to lose. All the Knights needed was a tie or a win to advance.
The team started out flat and struggled for two periods until they finally came alive and scored two goals in the third to win 3-2. With the win, the Knights punched their ticket to the finals for a revenge match against the top seeded Cheektowaga Warriors. The outdoor venue at River Works in downtown Buffalo was a perfect site for a rematch. A light snow was falling and temperatures hovered just below freezing. A one hour delay to the starting time of the finals added to the nerves of the entire team, coaching staff included. A breathing session and motivational speech by the coaches led the team onto the ice ready for a victory.
It paid off, The Knights killed an early penalty and rebounded to take 1-0 lead. The Warriors battled back to tie the game at one a piece. The two teams exchanged goals in the 2nd period to set up an exciting final period. Joseph Hinton and Joseph Forgione led the charge, as they did for most of the tournament, each scoring to solidify a 4-2 win.
The Knights overcame their demons and dominated the third period to become the eventual 2020 Buffalo Winter Classic Champions. It was a sight to see as the team was jubilant in their victory and led a chant of “Canada, Canada” as they walked off the rink with the cup in hand. Great job to the boys for keeping their composure and getting the job done.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Progress being made in improving internet services

fforts by YorkNET and leading internet providers are helping to improve underserviced areas of King Township. Securing broadband services to all of King has been a goal of local politicians and while it’s been a slow process at times, there has been “significant progress.”

King’s wood turtle among most threatened

A long-time King resident is in danger of being wiped out. The wood turtle has been identified as one of the most threatened species in the country. Amphibians and reptiles are facing more threats than other at-risk species, according to a recent study by WWF-Canada.

York Region to pilot automated speed enforcement in 12 school areas

Safety measures are coming to a dozen school zones across York this spring. York Regional council approved the launch of a two-year automated speed enforcement pilot, which will include using a camera and speed measurement device to enforce speed limits in 12 community safety zones as early as May.

King approves budget with 2.5% increase

King residents will see another 2.5% increase in their property taxes this year. King council passed its 2020 budget Monday night, setting the direction for this year, and through 2022. Councillor Bill Cober called the budget “responsive” and “responsible.”

King’s home prices drop while others rise

House prices in King Township experienced a bit of a dip in 2019, while the GTA market as a whole saw a modest increase. King was the only municipality studied to seer a decline in prices. A report released by Zoocasa compares how 2019 home values have increased relative to local household incomes in the GTA.

Mizzoni sizzles with his best album to date

Following up on worldwide exposure for his 2019 hit, King’s Len Mizzoni will release what he calls his best album so far. The prolific songwriter and musician is thrilled with “Forever” and its single “It’s You Always been You.” The album is set for a Feb. 3 release. Mizzoni said this album is a mixed bag – everything you could want in terms of adult contemporary tunes.

King, YRP combat infractions in pilot project

A move by King Township and York Regional Police may just provide some deterrent to bad driving habits. Mayor Steve Pellegrini urged YRP to place a couple of decommissioned police vehicles at strategic locations around the municipality in a pilot project.

Increase in water rates necessary for cost-recovery

Water rates are going up again in King in 2020, and some residents aren’t too happy about it. A staff presentation at council Dec. 2 revealed the rate hikes coming in the new year are the result of a multi-year phased increase by the Region of York. Municipalities are being encouraged to make their water and wastewater services pay for themselves. Mandates from the Province have added to the burden, which is being passed on to homeowners.

King adopts corporate energy plan

ing Township has approved its ambitious corporate energy management and conservation plan, complying with provincial regulations. But the move to set the corporate target at 35% reduction through 2030 was seen by the public as a step backwards, and a retreat from council’s previously set goal of 45%.

King artist Panopoulos reinvents historic monoliths

A King artist’s imagination is sparked by the “mystery of history.” John Panopoulos takes his direction from the past, those faint whispers that reverberate around some of humankind’s most amazing, and often mysterious, monoliths.

Commentary

Paying close attention to life-giving water

Ben had a knack for stating the obvious. We take fresh, clean water for granted in the GTA, where we likely have the purest water around.

Miracles exist on even the tiniest levels

We all know that girls are made from sugar, spice and so many nice things. Boys, on the other hand, are made from snails and the odd bits of a puppy’s tail. But science knows we’re made of a tiny bit more.

The power of words is incredible

The written language has inspired, evoked emotion and fueled humankind’s evolution throughout the eons. Think about it. Ever since our forefathers learned to read and write, our society has been encouraged to be better, through the written word.

Just for today maybe the world will be better

Just for today I want everything to be right in the world. Just for today, I want the world to take a long, deep breath, in light of the recent tragedy and loss of lives on Flight 762. We should continue to pray for the families who lost loved ones in the “accident” that claimed 176 lives. It will take a long time for everyone to heal, if they can ever fully recover.

Let’s clean up our act, before the Messiah arrives

Just when did we begin to lose faith? It’s no secret that Christianity has been waning, slowly slipping year after year. In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the past decade.

Making plans and taking steps to self-improvement

We humans tend to make a lot of noise, whether standing or sitting. I wonder how the world would sound if you eliminated all of the chatter, voices, and human utterances. Eerie, or soothing? Fireworks accompanied most new year’s celebrations and they date back thousands of years as ancient Asian cultures used firecrackers, fireworks and guns – loud noises of any kind – to frighten away dark spirits.

Why do we do what we do on a daily basis?

Why? Now there’s the question for all of human existence. But really, this is a question most of us should ask ourselves on a daily basis.

Canadians not taking much-needed vacation time

Canadians are a proud bunch. We’re decent folks and yet we just don’t understand how important it is to take time off.

Consumers share the blame for climate change

Human beings are experts at turning a blind eye to really important issues. We’re quite proficient at ignoring facts, twisting truths, spinning and even altering our own perception. Climate change is nothing new and yet we’re still not frantically ringing the alarm bells. Or is that we’re just not listening?

Goodwill towards children is imperative

As we enter the holiday season, we should talk the talk when it comes to extending goodwill toward others, especially children. Most of us would agree there’s nothing on this planet as beautiful as the wide-eyed wonderment of kids on Christmas. Priceless.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open