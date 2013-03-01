Commentary

Just for today maybe the world will be better

MARK PAVILONS

“Just for today, SMILE a little more. Just for today, ask someone how he or she is really doing. Just for today, remember, while some may have it better than you do, there are others whom definitely have it worse than you! Just for today, just let go, just for today.”
James A. Murphy III

Just for today I want everything to be right in the world.
Just for today, I want the world to take a long, deep breath, in light of the recent tragedy and loss of lives on Flight 762.
We should continue to pray for the families who lost loved ones in the “accident” that claimed 176 lives. It will take a long time for everyone to heal, if they can ever fully recover.
In King, and across the country, communities are coming together and pulling together to help those who are left to pick up the pieces.
Just for today I hope that hearts will mend and the outpouring of sorrow and tears will wash away the sins and perform some sort of deep cleansing.
Just for today, and tomorrow, let there be peace. Let conflict between Iran and U.S. be set aside. Let Iran, Canada and other countries work together to find answers and maybe prevent something similar from ever happening again.
Since Iranians dominated the passenger list on Flight 762, let that country come together in some sort of unity, embracing peace and letting go of hatred.
In the course of my career, I’ve come across many tragedies and accidental loss of life. This one is different in many ways. No, it’s not the first time innocent civilians paid the price in conflict. It’s not the first time the proverbial ripple effect has landed in our laps.
But it is the first time that so many families, so many young people, were lost, in one decisive moment, in a split second.
Just for today, maybe we can extend our hearts to those impacted by this event. Any gesture is meaningful if it comes from the heart.
Just for today, maybe we should all cherish just what we have, knowing that it can all be taken away in a flash. Many of us have suffered a personal loss, but few can sympathize with this one. Nevertheless, we should know that we’re all human beings, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters. Regardless of religion or race, we all feel and we all grieve.
Just for today, how about being a little nicer to our fellow men and women? A smile, as James mentioned above, often goes a long way. How about holding the door open for someone, or buying them a coffee? How about doing a good deed, without expecting anything in return?
Here’s something to consider:
If someone were to pay you 10 cents for every kind word you ever spoke and collect 5 cents for every unkind word, would you be rich or poor? Come on, be honest!
Personally, I am sick and tired of being skeptical, frustrated and pessimistic. Just for today, I would like to place my unquestionable faith in my brothers and sisters. Just for today, I won’t be angry or worried or stressed. I will be filled with gratitude, do everything honestly and be kind to everyone and every living creature.
We tend to let our “yesterdays” take up too much of our “todays.”
That’s simply self-sabotage and we can’t keep living that way. We are living today, right now, in this moment. We literally made thousands of decisions and moves to get to this place. No amount of guilt will change anything. Now that we’re here, what do we do? Well, we can breathe slower, take a walk and think about absolutely nothing. We can keep calm and not over-think anything.
And, if “today” was perfect, would we even need “tomorrow?”
Many of these sentiments and motivational expressions are used by recovery groups to help individuals with addictions. But if you think about it, our society is addicted to a certain way of thinking and behaving, some of which is negative, hateful, painful and ultimately destructive. Maybe the entire world needs a 12-step program to get back on the straight and narrow.
We can’t stand on the street corner and drag everyone into self-help programs or pop-up confessionals. We can’t espouse prophesy standing on milk cartons on the sidewalk.
But what we can do is begin to live better, strive for better and preach better. If hatred is so contagious and easily spread, why not make love the new hate? Why not include just a little bit of compassion in everything we do?
I honestly believe most of us try to live decent lives and do what we can with what we have. Sure, we all want more for our love ones. And there’s the key. We must be good role models and the epitome of goodness, if our children are to carry the torch forward in a productive way. Like many human conditions, we have to turn the tide, stem the negativity and by word and by action, inch toward change.
I get it, not everyone can donate, volunteer or lead missions abroad. Not everyone can contribute financially to every worthy cause. But we can be receptive, supportive and help spread the word. We can use our words and our muscles to affect change.
“Blessed are the pure in heart …”
Just for today, I would like to see God wipe the tears from the eyes of the world’s less fortunate, the sick and the impoverished.
Just for today, could we have a moratorium on the senseless deaths of the children around the world? We have the power to cure many illnesses, so why not use it?
The world isn’t perfect, mainly because we’re imperfect. But if we all made a mental list of our “just for today” wishes, maybe some will come true.



         

